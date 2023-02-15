CB Radio Market Growth US$ 148 million by 2029 | Company Profiles, Top Regions, Latest Technology, Investment Opportunities, Future Trends | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis

Pune, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global CB Radio Market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the Market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the Market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

Citizens band radio, also called CB Radio, a two-way radio system for short-range radio voice communication, used chiefly by private individuals in motor vehicles, homes, offices, and other locations where wireless telephone service is unavailable. A typical CB radio consists of a combined transmitter-receiver (a transceiver) and an antenna. In the United States 40 channels, at frequencies from 26.965 to 27.225 megahertz or in the UHF range of 460 to 470 megahertz, have been allocated to CB radio. A federal limitation of power (4 watts) and practical limitations of antenna height restrict the range of CB radios in motor vehicles to about 25 km (15 miles) and those in fixed locations to no more than 50 km (30 miles).

The global CB Radio market size is projected to grow from US$ 191.7 million in 2022 to US$ 148 million in 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 148 from 2023 to 2029.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

North America is the largest market, with a share about 32%, followed by Europe, and Southeast Asia, both have a share about 43 percent.

Key players in the global Market include: -

Uniden

Cobra (Cedar Electronics)

Midland

Galaxy Audio

Motorola

Ranger Communication

President Electronics

Stryker Radios

GME Pty Ltd

Xinwei Electronic Co.,ltd

Global CB Radio key players include Uniden, Cobra (Cedar Electronics), Midland, etc. Global top 3 manufacturers hold a share over 52%.

Segmentation by Types:

Handheld CB Radio

Fixed CB Radio

Segmentation by Applications: -

Vehicle

Recreational

Construction

In terms of product, Fixed CB Radio is the largest segment, with a share over 79%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Vehicle, followed by Recreational, Construction, Others.

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Global CB Radio Market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behaviour, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

