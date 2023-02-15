7MM CAEL-101 Market Study 2022: A Fibril-reactive Monoclonal Antibody (mAb) - Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts 2019-2022 & 2023-2032

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CAEL-101 Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"CAEL-101 Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about CAEL-101 for AL Amyloidosis in the 7MM. A detailed picture of the CAEL-101 for AL Amyloidosis in the 7MM, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the CAEL-101 for AL Amyloidosis.

The report provides insight about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development activity including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the CAEL-101 market forecast, analysis for AL Amyloidosis in the 7MM, descriptive analysis such as SWOT, analyst views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about emerging therapies in AL Amyloidosis.



Drug Summary



CAEL-101 (previously known as 11-1F4) is a first-in-class, light chain fibril-reactive mAb (monoclonal antibody) being developed as targeted therapy by Caelum Biosciences.

The therapy is designed to improve organ function by reducing or eliminating amyloid deposits in the tissues and organs of patients with AL amyloidosis. The antibody has a unique capability of binding to misfolded light chain proteins, especially to both kappa and lambda subtypes of amyloid proteins.



CAEL-101 has received Orphan Drug Designation from both the FDA and EMA as a therapy for patients with AL amyloidosis.



The company initiated Phase III clinical studies to treat AL amyloidosis patients. The Cardiac Amyloid Reaching for Extended Survival (CARES) clinical program includes two parallel Phase III studies - one in patients with Mayo stage IIIa disease and another in patients with Mayo stage IIIb disease. They will collectively enroll approximately 370 patients globally.



CAEL-101 Analytical Perspective

In-depth CAEL-101 Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of CAEL-101 in AL Amyloidosis in the 7MM, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



CAEL-101 Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of CAEL-101 for AL Amyloidosis covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for AL Amyloidosis is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence CAEL-101 dominance.

Other emerging products for AL Amyloidosis are expected to give tough market competition to CAEL-101 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of CAEL-101 in AL Amyloidosis.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of CAEL-101 from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the CAEL-101 in AL Amyloidosis.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of CAEL-101?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to CAEL-101 in AL Amyloidosis and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the CAEL-101 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to CAEL-101 for AL Amyloidosis?

What is the forecasted market scenario of CAEL-101 for AL Amyloidosis?

What are the forecasted sales of CAEL-101 in the 7MM, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available in AL Amyloidosis and how are they giving competition to CAEL-101 for AL Amyloidosis?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of AL Amyloidosis?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. CAEL-101 Overview in AL Amyloidosis

2.1 Product Detail

2.2 Clinical Development

2.2.1 Clinical Studies

2.2.2 Clinical Trials information

2.2.3 Safety and efficacy

2.3 Other Development Activities

2.4 Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



4. CAEL-101 Market Assessment

4.1 Market Outlook of CAEL-101 in AL Amyloidosis

4.2 7MM Market Analysis

4.2.1 Market Size of CAEL-101 in the 7MM for AL Amyloidosis

4.3 Country-wise Market Analysis

4.3.1 Market Size of CAEL-101 in the United States for AL Amyloidosis

4.3.2 Market Size of CAEL-101 in Germany for AL Amyloidosis

4.3.3 Market Size of CAEL-101 in France for AL Amyloidosis

4.3.4 Market Size of CAEL-101 in Italy for AL Amyloidosis

4.3.5 Market Size of CAEL-101 in Spain for AL Amyloidosis

4.3.6 Market Size of CAEL-101 in the United Kingdom for AL Amyloidosis

4.3.7 Market Size of CAEL-101 in Japan for AL Amyloidosis



5. SWOT Analysis



6. Analysts' Views



7. Appendix



