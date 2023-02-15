New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032390/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Optical Films Market to Reach $60.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Optical Films estimated at US$40.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Polarizing Film, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$28.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Backlight Unit Film segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
The Optical Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
- 3M Company
- American Polarizers, Inc.
- BenQ Materials Corp.
- China Lucky Film Group Corporation
- Dexerials Corporation
- Hyosung Corporation
- JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
- Kolon Industries, Inc.
- LG Chemical Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Polyester Film GmbH
- Nitto Optical Co., Ltd.
- Samsung SDI (Formerly Cheil Industries)
- Sanritz Co., Ltd.
- SKC Inc.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Suntechopt Corporation
- Teijin Limited
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Toyobo Co. Ltd.
- Zeon Corporation

I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Optical Films - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Films by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Optical Films by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polarizing Film by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Polarizing Film by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Polarizing Film by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Backlight Unit Film by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Backlight Unit Film by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Backlight Unit Film by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ITO
Film by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for ITO Film by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for ITO Film by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Television by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Television by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Television by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Desktop Monitors & Laptops by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Desktop Monitors & Laptops
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Desktop Monitors &
Laptops by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones & Tablets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Smartphones & Tablets by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Smartphones & Tablets
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Signage / Large Format Display by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Signage / Large Format
Display by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Signage / Large Format
Display by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Display by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Automotive Display by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Display by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Optical Films Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Optical Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Films by Type - Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit Film
and ITO Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Optical Films by Type -
Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit Film and ITO Film Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polarizing Film,
Backlight Unit Film and ITO Film for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Films by Application - Television, Desktop Monitors &
Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets, Signage / Large Format Display,
Automotive Display and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Optical Films by Application -
Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops, Smartphones &
Tablets, Signage / Large Format Display, Automotive Display and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets,
Signage / Large Format Display, Automotive Display and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Films by Type - Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit Film
and ITO Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Optical Films by Type -
Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit Film and ITO Film Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polarizing Film,
Backlight Unit Film and ITO Film for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Films by Application - Television, Desktop Monitors &
Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets, Signage / Large Format Display,
Automotive Display and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Optical Films by
Application - Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops,
Smartphones & Tablets, Signage / Large Format Display,
Automotive Display and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets,
Signage / Large Format Display, Automotive Display and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Optical Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Films by Type - Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit Film
and ITO Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Optical Films by Type -
Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit Film and ITO Film Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polarizing Film,
Backlight Unit Film and ITO Film for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Films by Application - Television, Desktop Monitors &
Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets, Signage / Large Format Display,
Automotive Display and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Optical Films by
Application - Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops,
Smartphones & Tablets, Signage / Large Format Display,
Automotive Display and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets,
Signage / Large Format Display, Automotive Display and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Optical Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Films by Type - Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit Film
and ITO Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Optical Films by Type -
Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit Film and ITO Film Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polarizing Film,
Backlight Unit Film and ITO Film for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Films by Application - Television, Desktop Monitors &
Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets, Signage / Large Format Display,
Automotive Display and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Optical Films by
Application - Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops,
Smartphones & Tablets, Signage / Large Format Display,
Automotive Display and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets,
Signage / Large Format Display, Automotive Display and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Optical Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Films by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Optical Films by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Films by Type - Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit Film
and ITO Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Optical Films by Type -
Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit Film and ITO Film Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polarizing Film,
Backlight Unit Film and ITO Film for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Films by Application - Television, Desktop Monitors &
Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets, Signage / Large Format Display,
Automotive Display and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Optical Films by
Application - Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops,
Smartphones & Tablets, Signage / Large Format Display,
Automotive Display and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets,
Signage / Large Format Display, Automotive Display and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Optical Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Films by Type - Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit Film
and ITO Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Optical Films by Type -
Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit Film and ITO Film Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polarizing Film,
Backlight Unit Film and ITO Film for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Films by Application - Television, Desktop Monitors &
Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets, Signage / Large Format Display,
Automotive Display and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Optical Films by
Application - Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops,
Smartphones & Tablets, Signage / Large Format Display,
Automotive Display and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets,
Signage / Large Format Display, Automotive Display and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Optical Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Films by Type - Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit Film
and ITO Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Optical Films by Type -
Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit Film and ITO Film Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polarizing Film,
Backlight Unit Film and ITO Film for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Films by Application - Television, Desktop Monitors &
Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets, Signage / Large Format Display,
Automotive Display and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Optical Films by
Application - Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops,
Smartphones & Tablets, Signage / Large Format Display,
Automotive Display and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets,
Signage / Large Format Display, Automotive Display and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Films by Type - Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit Film
and ITO Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Optical Films by Type -
Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit Film and ITO Film Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polarizing Film,
Backlight Unit Film and ITO Film for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Films by Application - Television, Desktop Monitors &
Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets, Signage / Large Format Display,
Automotive Display and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Optical Films by
Application - Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops,
Smartphones & Tablets, Signage / Large Format Display,
Automotive Display and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets,
Signage / Large Format Display, Automotive Display and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Optical Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Films by Type - Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit Film and ITO
Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Optical Films by Type -
Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit Film and ITO Film Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polarizing Film,
Backlight Unit Film and ITO Film for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Films by Application - Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops,
Smartphones & Tablets, Signage / Large Format Display,
Automotive Display and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Optical Films by Application -
Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets,
Signage / Large Format Display, Automotive Display and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets,
Signage / Large Format Display, Automotive Display and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Optical Films by Type - Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit
Film and ITO Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Optical Films by
Type - Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit Film and ITO Film
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polarizing
Film, Backlight Unit Film and ITO Film for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Optical Films by Application - Television, Desktop Monitors &
Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets, Signage / Large Format
Display, Automotive Display and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Optical Films by
Application - Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops,
Smartphones & Tablets, Signage / Large Format Display,
Automotive Display and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets,
Signage / Large Format Display, Automotive Display and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Optical Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Optical Films by Type - Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit
Film and ITO Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Optical Films by
Type - Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit Film and ITO Film
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polarizing Film,
Backlight Unit Film and ITO Film for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Optical Films by Application - Television, Desktop Monitors &
Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets, Signage / Large Format
Display, Automotive Display and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Optical Films by
Application - Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops,
Smartphones & Tablets, Signage / Large Format Display,
Automotive Display and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets,
Signage / Large Format Display, Automotive Display and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Optical Films by Type - Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit
Film and ITO Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for Optical Films by
Type - Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit Film and ITO Film
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polarizing
Film, Backlight Unit Film and ITO Film for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Optical Films by Application - Television, Desktop Monitors &
Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets, Signage / Large Format
Display, Automotive Display and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for Optical Films by
Application - Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops,
Smartphones & Tablets, Signage / Large Format Display,
Automotive Display and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for Optical Films
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets,
Signage / Large Format Display, Automotive Display and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION

Global Optical Films Market to Reach $60.5 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Films Industry"