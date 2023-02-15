New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Premix Cocktails Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284494/?utm_source=GNW





The global premix cocktails market will grow from $19.42 billion in 2021 to $20.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The premix cocktails market is expected to grow to $24.2 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5%.



The premix cocktails market consists of sales of wine-based premix cocktails, whiskey-based premix cocktails, vodka-based drinks, and other premix cocktails.These flavored drinks with low alcohol content are available for purchase generally through online channels, small retail shops, and convenience stores.



Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Premix cocktails are drinks made having a base spirit like vodka or whisky combined with a soft drink.They contain a healthy amount of carbonation and are a packed form of alcoholic beverages for direct consumption.



Premixed cocktails are also known as alcopops, flavored alcoholic beverages, ready-to-drink (RTD) alcohol-based beverages, pre-packaged spirits, or premixed beverages.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the premix cocktails market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the premix cocktail market.



The regions covered in the premix cocktails market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types are rum, whiskey, vodka, wine, and other product types.Rum is a liquor made by fermenting and distilling sugarcane molasses or sugarcane juice.



The various type of flavors used in premix cocktails are fruits, spices, and other product types. The premix cocktails are distributed through hyper/supermarkets, departmental stores, specialty stores, and online retailers.



Increasing consumer preferences for healthy drinks with low alcohol content is projected to boost the demand for premix cocktails over the forthcoming years.According to the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs in October 2022, the Uk-based government agency for environmental protection, food production, agriculture, and fisheries, the spending on food and non-alcoholic drinks accounted for 49% in 2021.



Therefore, increasing consumer preferences for healthy or low-alcohol drinks is predicted to propel the demand for the premix cocktails market over the forthcoming years.



The stringent regulations and the government imposing high taxes on premix drinks are expected to limit the growth of the market.Foreign brands are being imposed high import duties owing to the high competition in the market.



Government regulations are one of the major factors restraining the growth of the premix cocktails market.For instance, in July 2019, the Philippine government announced plans to increase taxes on alcopops to discourage binge drinking and generate additional revenues.



The government of the Philippines currently imposes a 20% ad valorem tax on the net retail price per proof of distilled spirits. Therefore, the increasing taxes on premix cocktails have a negative impact on the growth of the premix cocktails market.



The bars are increasingly preparing premixes of cocktails and are refrigerating them to serve customers on request.The bartenders are mixing the cocktails ahead of the order and are prebatching them, giving them time to interact with the customers and make sure they have the best experience.



For instance, Mister Paradise, a bar and restaurant in Manhattan, premixes a cocktail called Café Disco and serves it to its clients when ordered. Moreover, bartenders are increasingly selling their premixes outside of the bar as well.



In September 2020, Beam Suntory , a US-based company operating in premium spirit acquired The Rocks Premium Cocktails for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Beam Suntory aims to expand the OTR brand to new occasions, formats, and cocktail recipes.



The Rocks Premium Cocktails is a US-based company operating in premix cocktails.



The countries covered in the premix cocktails market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The premix cocktails research report is one of a series of new reports that provides premix cocktails statistics, including premix cocktails industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with premix cocktails share, detailed premix cocktails segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the premix cocktails industry. This premix cocktails research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284494/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________