Enterprise Asset Management Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $7 Billion by 2027 at a 10.5% CAGR

The enterprise asset management market size is expected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period. The inclination of organizations toward cloud-based deployments to overcome on-premises limitations is driving the growth of the global enterprise asset management market.
Large enterprises segment to account for larger market size during the forecast period
The adoption of EAM solutions is higher in the large enterprises segment, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. EAM solutions are important for large enterprises, as they have a large fleet of assets, bigger work orders to be managed, and critical information to be taken care of. If work orders are not managed efficiently by large enterprises, it can lead to increased costs and lesser productivity. Additionally, this can hamper customer loyalty and market share.
Manufacturing vertical to hold largest market share in 2022
Asset management for manufacturing companies covers the entire lifecycle of plant assets, such as equipment, parts, production lines, and the plant buildings themselves. It includes making decisions about asset usage, asset investment, and disinvestment policies, and managing the asset portfolio. As a process, the manufacturing industry is becoming more competitive with the increasing customer demand and changing market conditions, companies require EAM solutions to meet safety requirements, comply with environmental regulations, fluctuating energy costs, maintenance schedules, track and monitor inventory usage, and improve auditing, reporting, and budgeting activities.
North America to hold the largest market share of enterprise asset management market in 2022
North America is one of the early adopters of technology, focusing on continuous innovation. The region comprises two major economies: US and Canada. The growing size of the region's asset-intensive industry is driving the demand for asset management solutions. These industries utilize AI and cloud-based applications to enhance their customer base and streamline business operations. Further, the growing digitalization initiatives in the region are driving the demand for digital asset management strategies to manage cybersecurity and associated risks. These factors boost the demand for the enterprise asset management market across North America.
