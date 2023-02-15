Enterprise Asset Management Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $7 Billion by 2027 at a 10.5% CAGR

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Asset Management Market by Application (Asset Life Cycle Management, Inventory Management, Predictive Maintenance), Component, Organization Size, Deployment Model, Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The enterprise asset management market size is expected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period. The inclination of organizations toward cloud-based deployments to overcome on-premises limitations is driving the growth of the global enterprise asset management market.

Large enterprises segment to account for larger market size during the forecast period

The adoption of EAM solutions is higher in the large enterprises segment, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. EAM solutions are important for large enterprises, as they have a large fleet of assets, bigger work orders to be managed, and critical information to be taken care of. If work orders are not managed efficiently by large enterprises, it can lead to increased costs and lesser productivity. Additionally, this can hamper customer loyalty and market share.

Manufacturing vertical to hold largest market share in 2022

Asset management for manufacturing companies covers the entire lifecycle of plant assets, such as equipment, parts, production lines, and the plant buildings themselves. It includes making decisions about asset usage, asset investment, and disinvestment policies, and managing the asset portfolio. As a process, the manufacturing industry is becoming more competitive with the increasing customer demand and changing market conditions, companies require EAM solutions to meet safety requirements, comply with environmental regulations, fluctuating energy costs, maintenance schedules, track and monitor inventory usage, and improve auditing, reporting, and budgeting activities.

North America to hold the largest market share of enterprise asset management market in 2022

North America is one of the early adopters of technology, focusing on continuous innovation. The region comprises two major economies: US and Canada. The growing size of the region's asset-intensive industry is driving the demand for asset management solutions. These industries utilize AI and cloud-based applications to enhance their customer base and streamline business operations. Further, the growing digitalization initiatives in the region are driving the demand for digital asset management strategies to manage cybersecurity and associated risks. These factors boost the demand for the enterprise asset management market across North America.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 232 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Enterprise Asset Management Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1 Managed Services

7 Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Asset Lifecycle Management

7.3 Inventory Management

7.4 Work Order Management

7.5 Labor Management

7.6 Predictive Maintenance

7.7 Facility Maintenance

7.8 Other Applications

8 Enterprise Asset Management Market, by Deployment Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud

9 Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10 Enterprise Asset Management Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Manufacturing

10.3 Energy & Utilities

10.4 Healthcare & Life Sciences

10.5 Transportation & Logistics

10.6 IT & Telecommunications

10.7 Government & Public Sector

10.8 Education

10.9 Other Verticals

11 Enterprise Asset Management Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Market Share Analysis

12.4 Revenue Analysis

12.5 Key Market Developments

12.5.1 New Launches

12.5.2 Deals

12.5.3 Others

12.6 SMEs Evaluation Quadrant

12.6.1 Definitions and Methodology

12.6.2 Progressive Companies

12.6.3 Responsive Companies

12.6.4 Dynamic Companies

12.6.5 Starting Blocks

12.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.7.1 Definitions and Methodology

12.7.2 Stars

12.7.3 Emerging Leaders

12.7.4 Pervasive

12.7.5 Participants

12.7.6 Company Product Footprint Analysis

13 Company Profiles

14 Adjacent Market

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

ABB

Aveva

Aptean

Assetworks

Asset Panda

Asset Infinity

Cgi

Cloudgin

Cheqroom

Emaint

Ezofficeinventory

Ezmaintain

Fractal Solutions

Fleetio

Gocodes

IBM

Infor

Ifs

Ips Intelligent Process Solutions

Innomaint

Limble CMMS

Maintenance Connection

Maintain X

Oracle

Rfgen Software

Redlist

SAP

Trackx

The Asset Guardian

Upkeep

Ultimo





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vg77r-asset?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment