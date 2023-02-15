3D Bioprinting Market is Expected to Reach $3.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D bioprinting is a rapidly emerging technology that has the potential to revolutionize medical treatments. This technology uses 3D printing technology to create biological structures, such as organs and tissues, that can be transplanted into the body. With 3D bioprinting, organs and tissues can be designed and printed with precision, allowing for the creation of custom-made solutions for individual patients. In the near future, 3D bioprinting could be used to create artificial organs, tissues, and even pharmaceuticals. With the potential to reduce the need for organ donors and provide personalized treatments, 3D bioprinting is poised to revolutionize the medical field.

3D Bioprinting market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.3 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $3.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as technological advancements in 3D bioprinters and biomaterials, increasing use of 3D bioprinting in the pharmaceutical and cosmetology industries, and rising public and private funding to support bioprinting research activities drive the market growth. However, factors like dearth of skilled professionals and high development and production costs are restraining the growth of this market.

3D Bioprinting Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $1.3 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $3.3 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% Market Size Available for 2021–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Material, Application, End user and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for organ transplants Key Market Drivers Increasing use of 3D bioprinting in pharmaceutical and cosmetology industries

Notable 3D Bioprinting mergers and acquisitions for 2021 – 2022 include:

HP’s Acquisition of Cells on Chips: In February 2021, HP Inc. announced the acquisition of Cells on Chips, a bioprinting company that produces 3D bioprinted tissue models for drug discovery and development.

Canon BioMedical’s Acquisition of BioBots: In April 2021, Canon BioMedical announced the acquisition of BioBots, a bioprinting company that produces automated 3D bioprinting platforms and biomaterials for scientific research and medical applications.

Stratasys’ Acquisition of Origin: In April 2021, Stratasys announced the acquisition of Origin, a 3D bioprinting startup focused on developing automated systems for bioprinting complex tissue constructs.

Growth Drivers of 3D Bioprinting Market from macro to micro:

Macro Level:

1. Increasing demand for personalized and customized medical devices: The demand for personalized and customized medical devices is increasing due to the growing demand for personalized healthcare solutions. This is driving the growth of the 3D bioprinting market.

2. Technological advancements in 3D printing technologies: The advancements in 3D printing technologies have enabled the production of more complex and accurate 3D printed biological structures. This is driving the growth of the 3D bioprinting market.

3. Government initiatives and investments to promote 3D bioprinting: Governments across the globe are promoting 3D bioprinting through investments and grants. This is driving the growth of the 3D bioprinting market.

Micro Level:

1. Growing adoption of 3D bioprinting in organ transplantation and regenerative medicine: The rising demand for organ transplantation and regenerative medicine is driving the growth of the 3D bioprinting market.

2. Growing demand for 3D bioprinting in drug discovery and development: The increasing demand for 3D bioprinting in drug discovery and development is driving the growth of the 3D bioprinting market.

3. Growing demand for 3D bioprinting in tissue engineering and research: The growing demand for 3D bioprinting in tissue engineering and research is driving the growth of the 3D bioprinting market.

Hypothetic challenges of 3D Bioprinting market in near future:

1. Regulatory Hurdles: As the technology advances and its application in the medical industry increases, it is important to ensure that adequate safety and efficacy regulations are in place. This is especially true considering that bioprinting involves the use of living cells and tissues and could have long-term effects on the body.

2. Cost: Although 3D bioprinting is becoming increasingly popular, the cost remains relatively high, making it inaccessible to many. This could be a major challenge for the market in the near future, as it could limit the number of customers and users.

3. Lack of Skills: 3D bioprinting is a relatively new technology and requires specialized skills to operate. This could be a challenge for the industry as it may be difficult to find trained professionals who are capable of working with the technology.

4. Limited Scope: Although the applications of 3D bioprinting are increasing, the scope of what it can do is still relatively limited. This could be a challenge for the industry as it could limit the potential for advancement and growth.

Top 3 use cases of 3D Bioprinting market:

1. Tissue Engineering: 3D bioprinting has been used in tissue engineering applications to create 3D structures from living cells. The 3D bioprinting process enables researchers to create 3D structures of various shapes, sizes and textures, and then populate them with cells that are then allowed to grow and develop into the desired tissue or organ.

2. Pharmaceuticals: 3D bioprinting has been used in pharmaceutical research to create 3D structures for drug testing. The 3D structures are created with living cells, so they can be used to test the efficacy of drugs or to see how certain drugs interact with different cells.

3. Medical Implants: 3D bioprinting has also been used in the development of medical implants. Using living cells and biocompatible materials, 3D bioprinting can be used to create custom implants that can be used to replace damaged parts of the body. This could have a huge impact on the medical world, as it could allow for more personalized medical treatments.

