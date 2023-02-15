ReliaQuest Completes Strategic Transition to Partner-First Channel Model to Empower Customers and Partner Network

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReliaQuest , a force multiplier of security operations, announced today that the company will be moving to a partner-first model, meaning all net-new deals going forward will include a partner. ReliaQuest GreyMatter, a security operations platform built on an open XDR architecture, can integrate with existing customer investments, accommodating everyone from large to mid-enterprises.

“We know the partner community, being technology agnostic, is trying to figure out how to stitch together their offerings. Our GreyMatter platform solves that,” said Colin O’Connor, Chief Operating Officer, ReliaQuest. “Our customers rely on partners as they build out their security programs and strategies. ReliaQuest’s new model can improve their customer experience through these direct relationships.”



This model, which ReliaQuest has been developing the infrastructure for over the last several years, will also extend internationally, tapping into new markets and additional partnerships within our European business.

The partner-first model will also enable ReliaQuest to accelerate its growth which saw ReliaQuest revenue grow 45% year over year, and partner-led revenues increasing 124% over the same period.

“As our customers face increasingly complex and transformative security environments, it’s critical we work with a partner that reinforces our agnostic approach to delivering customized security outcomes,” said Kevin Pouche, Chief Operating Officer and co-owner at Klogix. “ReliaQuest, with their unified detection, investigation, and response process, increases visibility for our customers, allowing them to better manage risk and maximize security investments, regardless of their current technology stack. ReliaQuest’s transition to a partner-only model ensures our partnership will continue to bring exceptional value to our customers.”

Although this model is new, partners have always been a key driver behind ReliaQuest’s success, with nearly 70% of business going through partners today. Partnerships continue to fuel the company’s mission to “make security possible” for shared customers. ReliaQuest’s technology-agnostic approach allows them to service larger enterprises to mid-market enterprises - something that many businesses today cannot accommodate.

