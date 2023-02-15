Hurdle Partners with CloudLIMS To Augment Diagnostic Lab Capabilities, Marking a DaaS/SaaS First for Labs

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hurdle (a Chronomics Inc. brand), a global bio-infrastructure platform that powers end-to-end diagnostics for life sciences, labs and healthcare providers, and CloudLIMS , a leading SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified lab informatics provider, announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership marking the first integration between a Diagnostic-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform and a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) LIMS provider.



The partnership brings together Hurdle’s remote diagnostic platform and CloudLIMS’s secure, purpose-built diagnostics LIMS to empower labs with the ability to offer at-home tests, and manage lab processes and data efficiently. As a result of this collaboration, Hurdle’s partner labs, such as reference labs and clinical diagnostic labs, will now be able to seamlessly manage lab data, automate workflows, and follow regulatory compliance, such as HIPAA, GDPR, CLIA, ISO 15189:2022.

Many labs today want to offer remote diagnostic services to provide direct-to-patient and direct-to-provider services, saving the time of both patients and providers. Diagnostic labs will now be able to extend their services to patients present in infectious disease hotspots, remote locations, and to underserved communities who are unable to travel to the lab location to get themselves tested. Labs can also improve their offering to existing B2B customers by providing Hurdle’s white-labeled kits.

“Labs using Hurdle are now able to enjoy a completely integrated experience while managing remote diagnostic journeys, which will have a positive impact for all customers,” said Tom Stubbs, co-founder and CEO of Hurdle. “The pandemic highlighted a global need for remote diagnostics while simultaneously exposing a fragmented infrastructure ill-equipped to meet the demand. Today, we’re happy to provide labs with fully integrated and efficient solutions through our dedicated diagnostics infrastructure so that they in turn can continue to support today’s providers and patients.”

“We experienced the importance and convenience of conducting diagnostic tests from the comfort of our homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, fortunately, the pandemic is largely behind us, but labs want to continue to offer their customers the same convenience. Our partnership with Hurdle will allow our customer labs to do exactly that,” said Arun Apte, Chief Executive Officer, CloudLIMS. “The synergies of the partnership make it a win-win across the board, where Hurdle’s partner labs benefit from being able to automate workflows and manage data while meeting stringent regulatory guidelines, and that too at no upfront investment. Labs using CloudLIMS can extend their remote diagnostic services within and across borders, expanding their reach to more patients and providers,” he continued.

About Hurdle

Founded in 2017, Hurdle (a Chronomics Inc. brand) is a global end-to-end bio-infrastructure platform that radically simplifies and speeds up how health and wellness organizations integrate biomarker diagnostics at scale. From telehealth to travel; sleep to skincare; multivitamins to managing menopause - and many others - Hurdle powers the world’s largest and most impactful organizations across multiple industries, using integrated technology, science and supply chains to transform how they diagnose, personalize and evaluate their offerings. For more information, visit bio-infrastructure.com or contact partnerships@Hurdle.bio.

About CloudLIMS

CloudLIMS.com offers a secure, in-the-cloud, SaaS LIMS purpose-built for clinical research and diagnostic labs. CloudLIMS offers a range of complimentary services, including technical support and training, instrument integration, legacy data migration, product configuration, automatic product upgrades, hosting, & data backups. CloudLIMS helps labs maintain user access for PHI control, manage clinical data, automate workflows, and meet compliance such as CLIA, HIPAA, ISO 15189, EU GDPR. CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company. For more information, please visit: www.cloudlims.com.

