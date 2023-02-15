The Limestone Boat Company Limited – Corporate Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

Dear fellow shareholders and stakeholders,

I am pleased to be able to give you an update on the proposed plan of operations for The Limestone Boat Company. Our team has been working extremely hard and the challenges of the past 18 months have been extensive and disheartening for all our stakeholders. The closing of our US operations was extremely difficult on our staff, management, Board and stakeholders, and we thank everyone involved for their patience and understanding.

Since early December, with the assistance of our in-province advisors Shawn Graham, former Premier of New Brunswick, and Norman Betts, former Minister of Finance for New Brunswick, and the exceptional team at Opportunities New Brunswick, we have made significant progress towards the establishment of new manufacturing facilities expected to be located in the province of New Brunswick.

We have also been addressing the restructuring of the Company balance sheet, which has been supported by our debenture holders and major creditors to date. We expect to issue an Information Circular outlining the details of the proposed restructuring and an overview of our plans to build Limestone Boats in New Brunswick, including the upgraded L200R and L200CC introduced in 2021, the L200R fully-electric model in development, and the launch of two new larger dual console models, the L290DC and L270DC, with initial Limestone® shipments targeted to commence in Q1 2024. In connection with these proposed operational changes, the Company expects to initiate a proposed equity offering, the amount of which has not been determined at this time.

We have spent considerable time reviewing the challenges and headwinds experienced in the past 18 months since acquiring our manufacturing facility in Tennessee, as well as those hurdles presented that could have been managed differently. Although the pandemic clearly threw global manufacturers a curve ball both in terms of ongoing supply chain delays and labour disruption, we can’t, and don't, blame our failures on the pandemic alone. Most importantly it has taught us what we must focus on going forward and adopt strategies and tactics that will better prepare and position the Company to navigate any headwinds in the future and chart a positive course for the future of the Limestone® brand and respective models. We have also been asked by many of our stakeholders to share more details concerning operational successes and challenges in addition to those provided through quarterly and annual filings and disclosures, and we are committed to do this. All stakeholders are encouraged to reach out at any time and we will do our best to address any questions, comments or concerns.

Lastly, there seems to be a misconception that the Board and Management are not significantly invested in the business, and I would like to correct this. All members of the Board are significant stakeholders of the Company, and my family is the largest private shareholder by dollars invested and owned common shares, convertible debentures, and have unsecured loans to the Company. The Board and Management are fully-aligned with all stakeholders, and we have been working to position all stakeholders for future success. We thank you for your support and look forward to updating you as we progress towards the target of recommencing production in New Brunswick in Q1 of 2024.

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out at your convenience.

Sincerely,

Telfer Hanson

Chair of the Board

The Limestone Boat Company Limited

