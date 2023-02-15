Hirevue Appoints Natalie Dopp as Chief People Officer To Spearhead Employee Experience for the Company’s Next Stage of Growth

Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the global leader in video interviewing, assessments, and text-enabled recruiting tools today announced the appointment of Natalie Dopp as Chief People Officer (CPO). A values-driven leader with a proven record of scaling businesses at all growth stages, Dopp is passionate about creating inclusive workplaces that give employees opportunities to thrive.

HireVue’s mission to connect talent to opportunity and its reputation as a category creator in hiring attracted Dopp to the organization. Natalie’s priorities for the role include engineering a globally scalable people function as the company continues its expansion in key regions outside of the United States and expanding on the company’s already significant environmental, social and governance programs.

“Rounding out our executive leadership team with this key role has been a top strategic priority for me. A CPO is critical for us as we continue making HireVue a top place to work for our growing teams around the world,” said Anthony A. Reynolds, CEO of HireVue. “Natalie’s experience brings tremendous value to our team, as well as to our customers, who can rest assured knowing HireVue’s strategies are being influenced by a peer who’s actively using our platform to solve the same problems they’re facing in the labor market.”

With over twenty-five years of experience in human resources, Natalie’s most recent role was at Integrate, where she led the HR team through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. During her tenure, the team created impactful people programs to support business strategy, ultimately leading to a successful private equity acquisition. Before that she implemented the foundation of the HR function at LifeLock, where she positioned her team as business partners who helped shape the strategic direction of the company pre-IPO.

“I’m delighted to join an organization that already has such a positive culture, which will allow me and team to focus primarily on scalability, and how we can become even more operationally excellent,” said Dopp. “HireVue has been a market leader since its inception, working with some of the biggest and most innovative companies around the globe. I’m looking forward to all of the great opportunities I’ll have to collaborate with the forward thinking CHROs, CPOs and talent leaders who we are lucky to support as customers.”

