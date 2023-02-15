Euroseas Ltd. Reports Results for the Year and Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today its results for the three-month period and full year ended December 31, 2022.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Total net revenues of $42.9 million.

Net income and net income attributable to common shareholders of $20.3 million or $2.87 and $2.86 earnings per share basic and diluted, respectively.

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders1 for the period was $17.7 million or $2.50 per share basic and diluted.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $22.9 million.

An average of 18.0 vessels were owned and operated during the fourth quarter of 2022 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $29,399 per day. Refer to a subsequent section of the Press Release for the definition and method of calculation of time charter equivalent rate.

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 payable on or about March 16, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2023 as part of the Company’s common stock dividend plan.

As of February 14, 2023 we had repurchased 251,685 of our common stock in the open market for a total of about $5.3 million, under our share repurchase plan of up to $20 million announced in May 2022.

On December 29, 2022 we announced the sale of M/V Akinada Bridge, a 5,610 teu intermediate containership vessel built in 2001, at a gross price of $14.2 million. The vessel was delivered to its buyers on January 9, 2023.

Full Year 2022 Highlights:

Total net revenues of $182.7 million.



Net income and net income attributable to common shareholders of $106.2 million or $14.79 and $14.78 earnings per share basic and diluted, respectively.



Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders 1 for the period was $95.0 million or $13.23 and $13.21 per share basic and diluted, respectively.



Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $114.4 million.

was $114.4 million. An average of 17.12 vessels were owned and operated during 2022, earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $31,964 per day. Refer to a subsequent section of the Press Release for the definition and method of calculation of time charter equivalent rate.

Recent developments

Continental Shipping Line, Singapore (CSL), the charterers of M/V Aegean Express, in January 2023 repudiated its charter as the vessel was completing its scheduled drydock. The Company is pursuing legal action and entered into negotiations seeking a replacement charter.



____________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP (GAAP) and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for Euroseas financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Refer to a subsequent section of the Press Release for the definitions and reconciliation of these measurements to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented:

“During the fourth quarter of 2022, containership markets dropped more than 80% from their end-September levels as a result of reduced demand for trade and the reversal of port congestion and other transportation system inefficiencies. In early 2023, market rates gave up a bit more ground and they seem to have stabilized, for now, at levels still better than their levels before the COVID pandemic. However, with a large orderbook, at 29% of the existing fleet looming, we expect the markets to remain at low levels over the next couple of years. Fortunately for Euroseas, the majority of our vessels are fixed through 2024. Also most of the orderbook is for larger vessels not competing directly with our ships. The orderbook for the feeder and intermediate size classes which we compete in is notably smaller, at around 15%, which coupled with the higher average age of ships in these size segments could even result in supply decreases. Yet, it is undeniable that the larger vessels set the tone of the markets.

“Our focus over the next two years remains on ensuring smooth operations of our existing fleet to serve our current charter contracts with contracted revenues in excess of $425 million over the next three years. We are also focused on the prompt delivery of our nine-vessel orderbook program and, of course, the chartering of the newbuild vessels. The first of our newbuilds is to be delivered towards the end of next month and it is scheduled to immediately commence its $48,000/day three-year charter while its sistership is expected to be delivered in June of 2023 commencing a similar $48,000/day three-year long charter.

“In parallel, we intend to continue rewarding our shareholders with our quarterly dividend and share repurchase program. We also continuously evaluate investment opportunities as our balance sheet strength allows us to pursue those accretive to our earnings and beneficial to our shareholders.”

Tasos Aslidis, Chief Financial Officer of Euroseas commented: “Our revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 are comparable to the same period of 2021 as a result of the Company’s action to charter all of its vessels, at the very profitable rates of last year, for periods extending up to three years or more. Net revenues amounted to $42.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $38.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company operated an average of 18.00 vessels, versus 15.01 vessels during the same period last year. On average, during the fourth quarter of 2022, our vessels earned approximately the same time charter equivalent rates compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

“Total daily vessel operating expenses, including management fees, general and administrative expenses, but excluding drydocking costs, were higher by 3.0% during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter of last year. The increased operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 are mainly attributable to the increase in hull and machinery insurance premiums and the higher prices paid for the supply of lubricants, spare parts and stores for our vessels, as a result of the war in Ukraine.

“Adjusted EBITDA during the fourth quarter of 2022 was $22.9 million compared to $26.2 million achieved in the fourth quarter of last year, reaching $114.4 million versus $52.7 million in the respective twelve-month periods of 2022 and 2021.

“As of December 31, 2022, our outstanding bank debt (excluding the unamortized loan fees) was $108.0 million, versus restricted and unrestricted cash of approximately $31.4 million. As of the same date, our scheduled debt repayments over the next 12 months amounted to about $56.0 million (excluding the unamortized loan fees). The working capital deficit of the Company as of December 31, 2022, is $26.8 million. We intend to fund this deficit from cash flows from operations, debt refinancing and equity offerings, among other options.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results:

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company reported total net revenues of $42.9 million representing a 12.1% increase over total net revenues of $38.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, which was the result of the increased average number of vessels operating in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the corresponding period of 2021. The Company reported a net income and net income attributable to common shareholders for the period of $20.3 million, as compared to a net income and a net income attributable to common shareholders of $22.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. On average, 18.0 vessels were owned and operated during the fourth quarter of 2022 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $29,399 per day compared to 15.01 vessels in the same period of 2021 earning on average $30,068 per day.

Vessel depreciation for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to $5.3 million from $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, as a result of the increased number of vessels operated and the fact that the new vessels acquired in the fourth quarter of 2021 and in the second quarter of 2022, have a higher average daily depreciation charge as a result of their higher acquisition price compared to the remaining vessels.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, voyage expenses amounted to $1.6 million as compared to voyage expenses of $0.04 million for the same period of 2021. This increase is mainly attributable to bunkers consumption by one of our vessels that had suffered unrepaired damages and was consequently sold for scrap. Vessel operating expenses for the same period of 2022 amounted to $10.2 million as compared to $8.3 million for the same period of 2021. The increased amount is mainly due to the higher number of vessels owned and operated in the last three months of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021, as well as due to the increase in hull and machinery insurance premiums and the higher prices paid for the supply of lubricants, spare parts and stores for our vessels, as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Drydocking expenses amounted to $3.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 comprising the cost of two vessels passing their special survey with drydock. For the same period of 2021 drydocking expenses amounted to $1.2 million comprising the cost of one vessel completing her special survey with drydock. Related party management fees for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were $1.3 million compared to $1.1 million for the same period of 2021, as a result of the higher number of vessels in our fleet and the increase in daily vessel management fee for inflation, partly offset by the favorable movement of the euro/dollar exchange rate. General and administrative expenses increased to $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly due to the increased cost of our stock incentive plan. The operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 relates to an “unrepaired damage” claim agreed with the hull and machinery underwriters and loss of hire insurance in relation to M/V Akinada Bridge. No such case existed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Interest and other financing costs for the fourth quarter of 2022 amounted to $1.6 million compared to $0.8 million for the same period of 2021. This increase is due to the increased amount of debt and the increase in the weighted average LIBOR / SOFR rate in the current period compared to the same period of 2021.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022 the Company recognized a $0.2 million gain on its interest rate swap contracts, comprising a $0.04 million unrealized gain from the mark-to-market valuation of our outstanding interest rate swaps and a $0.20 million of realized gain. For the three months ended December 31, 2021 the Company recognized a $0.5 million loss on its interest rate swap contracts, comprising a $0.4 million unrealized loss and a $0.05 million realized loss.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased to $22.9 million compared to $26.2 million for the corresponding period in 2021.

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $2.87 and $2.86 calculated on 7,081,776 and 7,100,432 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding, respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $3.16 and $3.14 for the fourth quarter of 2021, calculated on 7,210,466 basic and 7,244,042 diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding, respectively.

Excluding the effect on the income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter of the unrealized gain on derivatives, the amortization of below market time charters acquired and the vessel depreciation on the portion of the consideration of vessels acquired with attached time charters allocated to below market time charters, the adjusted earnings attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 would have been $2.50 per share basic and diluted, compared to an adjusted earnings of $3.19 and $3.18 per share basic and diluted for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Usually, security analysts do not include the above items in their published estimates of earnings per share.

Full Year 2022 Results:

For the full year of 2022, the Company reported total net revenues of $182.7 million, representing a 94.6% increase, over total net revenues of $93.9 million during the twelve months of 2021, as a result of the higher average charter rates our vessels earned as well as the increased number of vessels owned and operated in the twelve months of 2022 compared to the corresponding period of 2021. The Company reported a net income and net income attributable to common shareholders for the year of $106.2 million, as compared to a net income of $43.0 million and a net income attributable to common shareholders of $42.4 million for the twelve months of 2021. On average, 17.12 vessels were owned and operated during the twelve months of 2022 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $31,964 per day compared to 14.25 vessels in the same period of 2021 earning on average $19,327 per day.

For the twelve months of 2022, voyage expenses amounted to $2.5 million, as compared to voyage expenses of $0.6 million in the same period of 2021. This increase is mainly attributable to bunkers consumption by one of our vessels that had suffered unrepaired damages and was consequently sold for scrap. Vessel operating expenses for the twelve months of 2022 amounted to $37.7 million as compared to $29.7 million for the same period of 2021. This increase in vessel operating expenses is due to the higher average number of vessels operated by the Company in the twelve months of 2022 as compared to the same period of 2021, the increase in hull and machinery insurance premiums and the higher prices paid for the supply of lubricants, spare parts and stores for our vessels, as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Vessel depreciation for the twelve months of 2022 was $18.5 million compared to $7.2 million during the same period of 2021, due to the increased average number of vessels operating in 2022 as compared to the same period of 2021 and the fact that the new vessels acquired in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022 have a higher average daily depreciation charge as a result of their higher acquisition price compared to the remaining vessels.

Related party management fees for the twelve months of 2022 were $4.9 million compared to $4.3 million for the same period of 2021 as a result of the higher number of vessels in our fleet and the increase in daily vessel management fee for inflation, partly offset by the favorable movement of the euro/dollar exchange rate.

General and administrative expenses amounted to $4.6 million during the twelve months of 2022 as compared to $3.5 million in the last year. This increase is mainly attributable to the increased cost of our stock incentive plan.

Drydocking expenses amounted to $9.5 million for the twelve months of 2022 (three vessels completed their intermediate survey in water, while five vessels passed their special survey with drydock), compared to $4.1 million for the same period of 2021 (three vessels passed their special survey with drydock).

During 2022 and 2021, we had other operating income of $1.6 million and $1.3 million, respectively. The operating income for the period of 2022 relates to an “unrepaired damage” claim agreed with the hull and machinery underwriters and loss of hire insurance in relation to M/V Akinada Bridge, partly offset by the settlement of accounts with charterers. The operating income for 2021 mainly consists of the proceeds from a claim award related to the sale of one of our vessels, M/V “Manolis P”, for scrap in March 2020 that initially failed to be completed due to COVID-related reasons, with the vessel finally being sold to another buyer within the second quarter of 2020.

Interest and other financing costs for the twelve months of 2022 amounted to $5.1 million compared to $2.8 million for the same period of 2021. This increase is due to the increased amount of debt and the increased LIBOR / SOFR rates of our bank loans in the current period compared to the same period of 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 the Company recognized a $4.4 million gain on its interest rate swap contracts, comprising a $4.2 million unrealized gain from the mark-to-market valuation of its outstanding interest rate swaps and a $0.2 million realized gain. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 the Company recognized a $0.03 million loss on its interest rate swap contracts, comprising a $0.15 million unrealized gain and $0.18 realized loss.

The results for the twelve months of 2022 include a $10.8 million of amortization of below market time charters acquired and a $4.2 million unrealized gain on derivatives. The results for the twelve months of 2021 include $0.2 million of amortization of below market time charters acquired and $0.2 million unrealized gain on derivatives.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the twelve months of 2022 increased to $114.4 million compared to $52.7 million during the twelve months of 2021, primarily as a result of higher revenues.

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders for the twelve months of 2022 was $14.79 and $14.78, calculated on 7,181,561 and 7,190,107 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding, respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $6.07 and $6.06 for the twelve months of 2021, respectively, calculated on 6,976,905 and 6,993,405 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Excluding the effect on the income attributable to common shareholders for the twelve months of 2022 of unrealized gain on derivatives, amortization of the below market time charters acquired, vessel depreciation on the portion of the consideration of vessels acquired with attached time charters allocated to below market time charters and net loss on sale of vessel (if any), the adjusted earnings attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2022 would have been $13.23 and $13.21 basic and diluted, respectively, compared to adjusted earnings of $6.03 and $6.02, per share basic and diluted. As previously mentioned, usually, security analysts do not include the above items in their published estimates of earnings per share.

Fleet Profile:

The Euroseas Ltd. fleet profile as of February 15, 2023 is as follows:

Name Type Dwt TEU Year Built Employment(*) TCE Rate ($/day)

Container Carriers MARCOS V(*) Intermediate 72,968 6,350 2005 TC until Dec-24

plus 12 months

option $42,200

option $15,000 SYNERGY BUSAN (*) Intermediate 50,726 4,253 2009 TC until Aug-24 $25,000 SYNERGY ANTWERP (+) Intermediate 50,726 4,253 2008 TC until Dec-23 $18,000 SYNERGY OAKLAND (*) Intermediate 50,787 4,253 2009 TC until May-26 $42,000 SYNERGY KEELUNG (+) Intermediate 50,969 4,253 2009 TC until Jun-23 $14,500 EMMANUEL P(*) Intermediate 50,796 4,250 2005 TC until Mar-25 $19,000 RENA P(*) Intermediate 50,796 4,250 2007 TC until Apr-24 then until Feb-25 $20,250

CONTEX (**) basis with $13,000 floor and $21,000 ceiling EM KEA (*) Feeder 42,165 3,100 2007 TC until May-23 $22,000 EM ASTORIA (+) Feeder 35,600 2,788 2004 TC until Feb-23

then until Feb-24

then until Feb-25 $65,000

$50,000

$20,000 EVRIDIKI G (*) Feeder 34,677 2,556 2001 TC until Feb-25

$40,000 EM CORFU (*) Feeder 34,654 2,556 2001 TC until Feb-25 $40,000 DIAMANTIS P (*) Feeder 30,360 2,008 1998 TC until Oct-24 $27,000 EM SPETSES (*) Feeder 23,224 1,740 2007 TC until Aug-24 $29,500 JONATHAN P (*) Feeder 23,351 1,740 2006 TC until Sep-24 $26,662(***) EM HYDRA (*) Feeder 23,351 1,740 2005 TC until Apr-23 $20,000 JOANNA (*) Feeder 22,301 1,732 1999 TC until May-23 $14,500 AEGEAN EXPRESS (*) Feeder 18,581 1,439 1997 Seeking employment - Total Container Carriers 17 666,038 53,261





Vessels under construction Type Dwt TEU To be delivered Employment TCE Rate

($/day) GREGOS(*) (H4201) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q1 2023 TC until Mar-26 $48,000 TERATAKI(*) (H4202) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q2 2023 TC until Jun-26 $48,000 TENDER SOUL (H4236) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q4 2023 LEONIDAS Z (H4237) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q1 2024 MONICA (H4248) Feeder 22,262 1,800 Q2 2024 STEPHANIA K (H4249) Feeder 22,262 1,800 Q2 2024 PEPI STAR (H4251) Feeder 22,262 1,800 Q2 2024 DEAR PANEL (H4251) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q4 2024 SYMEON P (H4252) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q4 2024 Total under construction 9 290,208 22,200

Notes:

(*) TC denotes time charter. All dates listed are the earliest redelivery dates under each time charter unless the contract rate is lower than the current market rate in which cases the latest redelivery date is assumed; vessels with the latest redelivery date shown are marked by (+).

(**)The CONTEX (Container Ship Time Charter Assessment Index) has been published by the Hamburg and Bremen Shipbrokers’ Association (VHBS) since October 2007. The CONTEX is a company-independent index of time charter rates for container ships. It is based on assessments of the current day charter rates of six selected container ship types , which are representative of their size categories: Type 1,100 TEU and Type 1,700 TEU with a charter period of one year, and the Types 2,500, 2,700, 3,500 and 4,250 TEU all with a charter period of two years.

(***) Rate is net of commissions (which are typically 5-6.25%)



Summary Fleet Data:

Three

Months,

Ended

December

31, 2021 Three

Months,

Ended

December

31, 2022 Twelve

Months,

Ended

December 31,

2021 Twelve

Months,

Ended

December

31, 2022 FLEET DATA Average number of vessels (1) 15.01 18.00 14.25 17.12 Calendar days for fleet (2) 1,381.0 1,654.5 5,203.0 6,248.5 Scheduled off-hire days incl. laid-up (3) 31.1 121.4 88.4 294.4 Available days for fleet (4) = (2) - (3) 1,349.9 1,533.1 5,114.6 5,954.1 Commercial off-hire days (5) - - - 5.3 Operational off-hire days (6) 20.5 75.2 77.2 93.6 Voyage days for fleet (7) = (4) - (5) - (6) 1,329.4 1,457.9 5,037.4 5,855.2 Fleet utilization (8) = (7) / (4) 98.5 % 95.1 % 98.5 % 98.3 % Fleet utilization, commercial (9) = ((4) - (5)) / (4) 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 99.9 % Fleet utilization, operational (10) = ((4) - (6)) / (4) 98.5 % 95.1 % 98.5 % 98.4 % AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS (usd/day) Time charter equivalent rate (11) 30,068 29,399 19,327 31,964 Vessel operating expenses excl. drydocking expenses (12) 6,807 6,938 6,541 6,816 General and administrative expenses (13) 901 999 671 732 Total vessel operating expenses (14) 7,708 7,937 7,212 7,548 Drydocking expenses (15) 866 2,008 787 1,521

(1) Average number of vessels is the number of vessels that constituted the Company’s fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of calendar days each vessel was a part of the Company’s fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

(2) Calendar days. We define calendar days as the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was in our possession including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days of vessels in lay-up. Calendar days are an indicator of the size of our fleet over a period and affect both the amount of revenues and the amount of expenses that we record during that period.

(3) The scheduled off-hire days including vessels laid-up, vessels committed for sale or vessels that suffered unrepaired damages, are days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days of vessels in lay-up, or with vessels that were committed for sale or suffered unrepaired damages.

(4) Available days. We define available days as the Calendar days in a period net of scheduled off-hire days as defined above. We use available days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels were available to generate revenues.

(5) Commercial off-hire days. We define commercial off-hire days as days a vessel is idle without employment.

(6) Operational off-hire days. We define operational off-hire days as days associated with unscheduled repairs or other off-hire time related to the operation of the vessels.

(7) Voyage days. We define voyage days as the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was in our possession net of commercial and operational off-hire days. We use voyage days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues or are sailing for repositioning purposes.

(8) Fleet utilization. We calculate fleet utilization by dividing the number of our voyage days during a period by the number of our available days during that period. We use fleet utilization to measure a company’s efficiency in finding suitable employment for its vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons such as unscheduled repairs or days waiting to find employment.

(9) Fleet utilization, commercial. We calculate commercial fleet utilization by dividing our available days net of commercial off-hire days during a period by our available days during that period.

(10) Fleet utilization, operational. We calculate operational fleet utilization by dividing our available days net of operational off-hire days during a period by our available days during that period.

(11) Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE, is a measure of the average daily net revenue performance of our vessels. Our method of calculating TCE is determined by dividing time charter revenue and voyage charter revenue net of voyage expenses by voyage days for the relevant time period. Voyage expenses primarily consist of port, canal and fuel costs that are unique to a particular voyage, which would otherwise be paid by the charterer under a time charter contract, or are related to repositioning the vessel for the next charter. TCE, which is a non-GAAP measure, provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with voyage revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our vessels and because we believe that it provides useful information to investors regarding our financial performance. TCE is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyage charters, time charters and bareboat charters) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods. Our definition of TCE may not be comparable to that used by other companies in the shipping industry.

(12) We calculate daily vessel operating expenses, which includes crew costs, provisions, deck and engine stores, lubricating oil, insurance, maintenance and repairs and related party management fees by dividing vessel operating expenses and related party management fees by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period. Drydocking expenses are reported separately.

(13) Daily general and administrative expense is calculated by us by dividing general and administrative expenses by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period.

(14) Total vessel operating expenses, or TVOE, is a measure of our total expenses associated with operating our vessels. We compute TVOE as the sum of vessel operating expenses, related party management fees and general and administrative expenses; drydocking expenses are not included. Daily TVOE is calculated by dividing TVOE by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period.

(15) Daily drydocking expenses is calculated by us by dividing drydocking expenses by the fleet calendar days for the relevant period. Drydocking expenses include expenses during drydockings that would have been capitalized and amortized under the deferral method. Drydocking expenses could vary substantially from period to period depending on how many vessels underwent drydocking during the period. The Company expenses drydocking expenses as incurred.

Euroseas Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars – except number of shares) Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021

2022

2021

2022

Revenues Time charter revenue 39,996,998 44,445,295 97,977,389 189,630,465 Commissions (1,745,138 ) (1,559,382 ) (4,085,717 ) (6,936,221 )



Net revenues 38,251,860 42,885,913 93,891,672 182,694,244 Operating expenses/ (income) Voyage expenses 36,028 1,584,724 624,734 2,476,854 Vessel operating expenses 8,307,463 10,183,832 29,739,437 37,667,191 Drydocking expenses 1,195,712 3,322,008 4,094,693 9,506,675 Vessel depreciation 2,413,569 5,347,553 7,203,198 18,522,217 Related party management fees 1,093,684 1,295,268 4,294,789 4,920,063 Net loss on sale of vessel - - 9,417 - General and administrative expenses 1,244,023 1,652,471 3,491,120 4,571,030 Other operating income - (1,960,000 ) (1,298,318 ) (1,610,000 ) Total operating expenses, net 14,290,479 21,425,856 48,159,070 76,054,030 Operating income 23,961,381 21,460,057 45,732,602 106,640,214 Other (expenses)/ income Interest and other financing costs (776,652 ) (1,596,507 ) (2,779,729 ) (5,072,619 ) (Loss) / gain on derivatives, net (448,449 ) 236,490 (27,141 ) 4,355,657 Foreign exchange gain / (loss) 26,497 (13,186 ) 34,418 54,235 Interest income 541 248,765 3,510 267,429 Other expenses, net (1,198,063 ) (1,124,438 ) (2,768,942 ) (395,298 ) Net income 22,763,318 20,335,619 42,963,660 106,244,916 Dividend Series B Preferred shares - - (255,324 ) - Preferred deemed dividend - - (345,428 ) - Net income attributable to common shareholders 22,763,318 20,335,619 42,362,908 106,244,916 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 7,210,466 7,081,776 6,976,905 7,181,561 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - basic 3.16 2.87 6.07 14.79 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 7,244,042 7,100,432 6,993,405 7,190,107 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted 3.14 2.86 6.06 14.78







Euroseas Ltd.,

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars – except number of shares) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 26,530,944 25,845,333 Trade accounts receivable, net 1,274,729 572,961 Other receivables 1,722,885 5,515,311 Inventories 2,274,454 2,306,177 Restricted cash 167,285 2,193,173 Prepaid expenses 382,729 350,206 Derivatives 540,753 1,142,682 Vessel held for sale - 8,909,172 Due from related company - 32,146 Total current assets 32,893,779 46,867,161 Fixed assets: Vessels, net 176,111,486 216,570,426 Long-term assets: Advances for vessels under construction 7,615,958 59,083,594 Restricted cash 4,800,000 3,400,000 Derivatives - 2,669,244 Total assets 221,421,223 328,590,425 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Long-term bank loans, current portion 29,034,049 55,419,815 Trade accounts payable 2,804,194 5,160,068 Accrued expenses 1,702,925 1,756,383 Liability associated with asset held for sale - 3,556,641 Accrued dividends - 66,375 Deferred revenue 3,293,986 7,730,422 Due to related company 309,970 - Total current liabilities 37,145,124 73,689,704 Long-term liabilities: Long -term bank loans, net of current portion 89,004,951 51,812,086 Derivatives 952,666 - Fair value of below market time charters acquired 17,461,586 34,933,438 Total long-term liabilities 107,419,203 86,745,524 Total liabilities 144,564,327 160,435,228 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock (par value $0.03, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 7,294,541 and 7,116,206 issued and outstanding, respectively) 218,836 213,486 Additional paid-in capital 264,609,233 260,539,222 Accumulated deficit (187,971,173 ) (92,597,511 ) Total shareholders’ equity 76,856,896 168,155,197 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 221,421,223 328,590,425





Euroseas Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars) Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2021

Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 42,963,660 106,244,916 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Vessel depreciation 7,203,198 18,522,217 Amortization and write off of deferred charges 223,492 342,861 Share-based compensation 182,324 951,385 Net loss on sale of vessel 9,417 - Amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired (230,112 ) (10,827,595 ) Unrealized gain on derivatives (153,835 ) (4,223,839 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 2,414,795 3,072,626 Net cash provided by operating activities 52,612,939 114,082,571 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for vessels under construction (7,615,958 ) (50,866,784 ) Cash paid for capitalized expenses and acquisition of vessels including attached time charter agreements (66,474,058 ) (39,822,933 ) Net proceeds and advances from sale of vessels (9,417 ) 3,556,641 Net cash used in investing activities (74,099,433 ) (87,133,076 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Redemption of Series B preferred shares (2,000,000 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of commissions paid 743,553 - Cash paid for share repurchase - (5,026,541 ) Preferred dividends paid (424,000 ) - Dividends paid - (10,804,879 ) Loan arrangement fees paid (758,000 ) (115,500 ) Offering expenses paid (123,167 ) (27,838 ) Proceeds from long- term bank loans 75,500,000 19,250,000 Repayment of long-term bank loans (23,791,840 ) (30,284,460 ) Repayment of related party loan (2,500,000 ) - Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities 46,646,546 (27,009,218 ) Net increase / (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 25,160,052 (59,723 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 6,338,177 31,498,229 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year 31,498,229 31,438,506 Cash breakdown Cash and cash equivalents 26,530,944 25,845,333 Restricted cash, current 167,285 2,193,173 Restricted cash, long term 4,800,000 3,400,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows 31,498,229 31,438,506









Euroseas Ltd.

Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2021 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2022 Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2021 Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2022

Net income 22,763,318 20,335,619 42,963,660 106,244,916 Interest and other financing costs, net (incl. interest income) 776,111 1,347,742 2,776,219 4,805,190 Vessel depreciation 2,413,569 5,347,553 7,203,198 18,522,217 Net loss on sale of vessel - - 9,417 - Amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired (230,112 ) (3,881,904 ) (230,112 ) (10,827,595 ) Loss / (gain) on interest rate swap derivatives 448,449 (236,490 ) 27,141 (4,355,657 ) Adjusted EBITDA 26,171,335 22,912,520 52,749,523 114,389,071

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:

Euroseas Ltd. considers Adjusted EBITDA to represent net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, loss / (gain) on interest rate swap derivatives, net loss on sale of vessel and amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is included herein because it is a basis upon which the Company assesses its financial performance and we believe that this non- GAAP financial measure assists our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of, financial costs, amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired, loss / (gain) on interest rate swaps, net loss on sale of vessel and depreciation. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as that used by other companies in the shipping or other industries. Adjusted EBITDA is not adjusted for all non-cash income and expense items that are reflected in our statement of cash flows.





Euroseas Ltd.

Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted net income

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars – except share data and number of shares) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2021 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2022 Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2021 Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2022

Net income 22,763,318 20,335,619 42,963,660 106,244,916 Unrealized loss / (gain) on derivatives 398,797 (41,348 ) (153,835 ) (4,223,839 ) Net loss on sale of vessel - - 9,417 - Amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired (230,112 ) (3,881,904 ) (230,112 ) (10,827,595 ) Depreciation on the portion of the consideration of vessels acquired with attached time charters allocated to below market time charters 99,941 1,307,189 99,941 3,818,979 Adjusted net income 23,031,944 17,719,556 42,689,071 95,012,461 Preferred dividends - - (255,324 ) - Preferred deemed dividend - - (345,428 ) -

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders 23,031,944 17,719,556 42,088,319 95,012,461

Adjusted earnings per share, basic 3.19 2.50 6.03 13.23

Weighted average number of shares, basic 7,210,466 7,081,776 6,976,905 7,181,561

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted 3.18 2.50 6.02 13.21

Weighted average number of shares, diluted 7,244,042 7,100,432 6,993,405 7,190,107

Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share Reconciliation:

Euroseas Ltd. considers Adjusted net income to represent net income before unrealized loss / (gain) on derivatives, net loss on sale of vessel, amortization of below market time charters acquired and vessel depreciation on the portion of the consideration of vessels acquired with attached time charters allocated to below market time charters. Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share are included herein because we believe they assist our management and investors by increasing the comparability of the Company's fundamental performance from period to period by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of the aforementioned items, which may significantly affect results of operations between periods.

Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share do not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or earnings per share, as determined by GAAP. The Company's definition of Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share may not be the same as that used by other companies in the shipping or other industries. Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share are not adjusted for all non-cash income and expense items that are reflected in our statement of cash flows.



About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.



Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.



The Company has a fleet of 17 vessels, including 10 Feeder containerships and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 17 containerships have a cargo capacity of 53,261 teu. After the delivery of nine feeder containership newbuildings in 2023 and 2024, Euroseas’ fleet will consist of 26 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 75,461 teu.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for containerships, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

