Lake of the Torches Resort Casino Selects Passport Technology's Lush™ Loyalty Kiosk & Rewards Platform

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passport Technology ("Passport"), a global leader in innovative payment technology and customer engagement for the gaming industry, today announced the selection of Passport's Lush™ loyalty and rewards platform, and Mira™ player enrollment kiosks, at Lake of the Torches Resort Casino ("Lake of the Torches").

Passport's Lush loyalty platform introduces new opportunities for casino operators to increase player enrollment, engagement, and point redemption through customizable games, promotions, and dynamic offers.

"Our team is thrilled to have chosen Lush as our solution for casino marketing and loyalty kiosks," said Bill Guelcher, CEO of Lake of the Torches Resort Casino. "Passport's Lush platform has the tools we were looking for to drive brand awareness and reward our players through custom games, promotions, drawings, and gifting. We are looking forward to bringing this innovative technology to our guests' experience at Lake of the Torches."

As the industry's first HTML5, cloud-based loyalty and rewards platform, operators can customize an unlimited number of branding, gamification, virtual drawings, multipliers, and patron-specific promotions through Lush's secure web application. Lake of the Torches guests will benefit from self-service features like player club enrollment, card reprints, dynamic games, and offers through the Lush kiosk. With configurable gifting options and the industry's first Earn and Shop™ redemption portal, guests will have the opportunity to redeem points instantly for e-gift cards, physical cards, real merchandise or their own inventory.

"Lake of the Torches is a savvy operator with a high standard for player development and customer engagement," said Diallo Gordon, Chief Product and Marketing Officer for Passport Technology. "Lake of the Torches has a tremendous product; amazing floor mix, beautiful resort on the shore of Pokegama Lake, entertainment, food and beverage, and a flurry of new and exciting promotions. We can't wait to spoil them with outstanding service and unique features specific to the Lush platform that drive player acquisition and retention."

"Passport is excited to bring Lush and its bevy of casino products to the Wisconsin market. This business was won on Passport's great product and service and we look forward to a long partnership with Lake of the Torches," stated Jason King, Chief Revenue Officer for Passport Technology. "Passport will look to move aggressively across the Midwest with not only Lush, but our amazing lineup of cage automation, redemption, cash access, floor efficiency and cashless technologies."

About Passport

Passport is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Through its privileged gaming licenses and payment sponsorships, Passport has securely and responsibly settled over $45 billion in funds to casino floors across the globe.

