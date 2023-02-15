Acoustic Microscopy Services Demand is Forecasted to Expand at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2033 : Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville , Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global acoustic microscopy market is valued at US$ 1.29 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033.



Acoustic microscopy uses scientific and technological breakthroughs to achieve effective results. The technique employs high- or ultrahigh-frequency ultrasound and is a non-destructive testing method that allows for the imaging of faults such as cracks, delamination, and voids by penetrating solid materials. This enhances the accuracy of data and enables researchers to gain deeper insights by improving the sample examination process.

Download Sample Copy of This Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8369

The use of acoustic microscopy is widespread across various industries, including semiconductors, life sciences, materials science, nanotechnology, and others. The market for acoustic microscopes is expanding as more companies in these industries adopt this technology for identifying defects and monitoring product quality.

Due to the expansion of end-use industries and substantial R&D investments, the demand for acoustic microscopy technologies is on the rise. In some regions, government regulations on product quality standards are encouraging industries to make greater use of acoustic microscopic instruments. The latest development in this field is scanning acoustic microscopes, which offer several advantages over conventional optical microscopes.

For instance, an acoustic microscope can detect even the smallest cracks in a solar cell that may not be visible using an optical microscope. Various models of acoustic microscopes are available and they can even be used to scan biological components such as cells and bones.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global acoustic microscopy market is expected to reach US$ 2.2 billion by 2033.

The market in Japan is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033.

Global demand for acoustic microscopy services is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.

Sales of acoustic microscopes in Germany are anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8369

Recent Market Developments

Mechanical engineering researchers at Iowa State University investigated strategies to employ acoustic waves to enhance rock oil extraction in June 2021. Jaime J. Juárez, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering (ME), was in charge of the project, with Michael Olsen, a professor of ME, providing further assistance. A grant of more than US$ 300,000 from the National Science Foundation was used to finance this research.

Flinn Scientific Inc. recently introduced the Flinn Advanced Compound Microscope for the detection of complex biological subjects.

Key Companies Profiled

Accurex Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

AcousTech, Inc.

Alter Technology

Astronics Technologies Pte., Ltd.

Crest Group of Companies

EAG Laboratories

Hitachi Power Solutions Co., Ltd.

Insight K.K.

IP-holding GmbH

MuAnalysis, Inc.

Nanolab Technologies, Inc.

OKOS SOLUTIONS, LLC.

PicoTech Ltd.

Predictive Image SAS

PVA TePla Analytical Systems GmbH

Sonix, Inc.

Sonoscan, Inc.

Tessonics Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the acoustic microscopy market are focusing on reducing recalls of products and increasing their profits. Manufacturers are concentrating on the integration of software-based innovations.

In November 2020, Qnami launched the Qnami ProteusQ a comprehensive quantum microscope system that was created using the HORIBA AFM technology. It is a scanning nitrogen-vacancy (NV) microscope created for the atomic-scale investigation of magnetic materials. The Qnami ProteusQ system has cutting-edge electronics, software, and an AFM optical platform. Future adjustments, scaling, growth, and capability enhancements are possible due to its flexible design.



Key Segments of Acoustic Microscopy Industry Research

By Offering : Services Microscopes Accessories & Software

By Application: Non-destructive Testing Product Reliability Testing/Quality Control Failure Analysis

By End Use: Semiconductors Nanotechnology Life Sciences Materials Science

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Quick Buy: Acoustic Microscopy Market Report –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8369

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global acoustic microscopy market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of offering (services, microscopes, accessories & software), application (non-destructive testing, product reliability testing/quality control, failure analysis), and end use (semiconductors, nanotechnology, life science, materials science), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Multiphoton Microscopy Market: Globally, the prevalence of cancer is increasing, resulting in rising demand for early diagnosis and treatment. According to the National Cancer Institutes, as of January 2019, there were an estimated 16.9 million cancer survivors in the United States alone.

Microscopy Devices Market: Significant growth of contract research organizations (CROs) has boosted the scope for microscopy devices. This is because all major companies are outsourcing their research and development to focus more on their core business segments and reduce other expenditures.

Automated Microscopy Market: The global automated microscopy market is forecasted to magnify at a CAGR of 7.2% and increase from a market valuation of US$ 6 billion in 2022 to US$ 8.5 billion by the end of 2027.

X-ray Microscopes Market: X-ray microscope are diagnostic instruments which are used to produce to produce magnified images of samples through X-rays. In general, there are two main types of X-ray microscopes available in the market: full field X-ray microscopes and scanning X-ray microscopes.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Shambhu Nath Jha

Email : shambhu@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com