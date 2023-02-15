Mouthwash Market Value to Hit US$ 15.7 billion in 2032 - Exclusive Report by Persistence Market Research

New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this new market analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global Mouthwash Market was valued at US$ 8.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% between 2022 and 2032.



Sales of mouthwashes are expected to reach US$ 15.7 billion by the end of 2032.

The mouthwash market is growing due to rising instances of oral diseases across the world.

According to a report by The Global Burden of Disease, around 3.5 billion people were affected by oral diseases in 2019.

Data provided by the International Agency for Research on Cancer showed that nearly 180,000 deaths are caused each year due to lip and oral cavity cancer, which is present in the list of the top 20 most common cancers worldwide.

To overcome these problems, doctors are prescribing mouthwashes, including medicated ingredients that have antiseptic, antibacterial, and analgesic properties.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the sales of mouthwash products at hospitals because of the reduced hours of oral care practices. Due to this, routine oral care check-ups (dental and other problems) and dental surgeries decreased. In addition, practitioners prescribed home-based oral care products, which resulted in the declining demand for mouthwashes.

However, COVID-19 spreads primarily from the droplets of saliva and nasal mucosa. As a result, decreasing the viral load in the mouth can limit the spread of such diseases, which can be done by mouthwashes that protect the mouth from germs and bacteria. This factor has been contributing to the positive growth of the mouthwash market in recent times.

In November 2020, Unilever conducted a lab test and confirmed the result, which showed that 99.9% of the SARS-Cov-2 reduces after 30 seconds of rinsing with a mouthwash formulation containing CPC technology.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2021, therapeutic mouthwash products accounted for 33.2% market value share.

Mouthwash made from natural sources led the market with a share of 65.7% in 2021.

By distribution channel, retail pharmacies and stores led the global market with a share of 43.1% in 2021.

North America topped the list by region with a market share of 29.8% in 2021.

“High prevalence of oral diseases and growing awareness in society about oral hygiene are set to propel the sales of mouthwashes across the world,” according to a researcher of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

While mouthwash manufacturers are operating at full capacity, demand has outstripped supply since the emergence of COVID-19. A substantial array of end users, particularly healthcare providers and other industrial users, have been affected by this gap.

The market for mouthwash products is fragmented and there exists several local, emerging, as well as established players in this space.

In February 2020, Colgate-Palmolive launched oral care blend products, cannabidiol (CBD) products, which have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory action. In 2021, patents were filed for these blend products, which include mouthwash and toothpaste items.

In March 2020, India’s leading consumer goods company, Hindustan Unilever Limited, announced the successful completion of a merger with GlaxoSmithKline Healthcare.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the mouthwash market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment from 2017 to 2021 and projections from 2022 to 2032.

The research study is based on the

product (cosmetic mouthwashes, therapeutic mouthwashes, antiseptic mouthwashes, other mouthwashes),

(cosmetic mouthwashes, therapeutic mouthwashes, antiseptic mouthwashes, other mouthwashes), source (natural, synthetic),

(natural, synthetic), distribution channel (e-Commerce, retail pharmacies/stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets),

(e-Commerce, retail pharmacies/stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets), across seven key regions of the world.

