US Dialysis Service Market is Anticipated to Cross USD 52.5 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022-2028; Increasing Patient Population with Chronic and Acute Kidney Failure to Propel Market Growth

Westford USA, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US dialysis service market is poised to experience significant growth in the coming years, primarily due to the high prevalence of renal diseases, including chronic and acute kidney failure, which has increased the demand for dialysis services. This demand is further fueled by the lack of kidney donors and the limited availability of kidney transplants. Furthermore, rising government initiatives to improve kidney health, particularly in developing countries, also contribute to the high demand for dialysis services.

According to SkyQuest's global research insights, the number of individuals opting for home-based treatment rose from 11.6% in 2016 to 14.5% in 2021. This increase is largely due to home therapy's convenience and flexibility, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, for patients suffering from End-Stage renal disease, the adoption of home-based treatment has increased even more dramatically, from 14.0% in 2016 to 20.0% in 2021.

Dialysis is a necessary treatment for individuals suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) that has advanced to end-stage renal disease (ESRD), also known as kidney failure. When the kidneys can no longer function properly to filter excess fluid and waste from the blood, dialysis treatment becomes necessary to prolong the individual's life until a kidney transplant can be performed.

Prominent Players in US Dialysis Service Market

Baxter

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Dickinson and Company

DaVita Inc.

Nipro

Becton

U.S. Renal Care, Inc.

Nikkiso Co. Ltd

Medtronic

Cantel Medical

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Northwest Kidney Center

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd

Hemodialysis to Remain the Dominant Treatment Type owing to Continuous Rise in Diabetes and Hypertension Patients

The hemodialysis category held the largest revenue share in the US dialysis service market in 2022 and remained the market leader. This category is further divided into acute and chronic segments, which have seen significant growth in recent years. The dominance of the hemodialysis category can be attributed to the growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, which are the leading causes of End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD).

The Southeast region of the United States played a significant role in the dialysis service market share in 2022. This was primarily due to the high availability of facilities in the region. Patients in the Southeast can easily access a dialysis center, making it an attractive market for providers looking to expand their business. According to the research study of SkyQuest, Alabama has a prevalence of 4.2% for End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), which is higher than the overall prevalence of 2.8% in the United States. These numbers underscore the importance of dialysis centers in the Southeast, where many patients rely on these services to manage their conditions.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/us-dialysis-service-market

Dialysis Center Segment Emerges as the Key Revenue Contributor Thanks to Its Ample Resources and Quality Care Delivery

The dialysis center category maintained its position as the US dialysis service market leader in 2022, and industry experts predict it will continue to dominate the market through 2028. With an increasing number of patients requiring dialysis treatment, there has been a surge in demand for these services, leading to significant growth and consolidation in the industry. In addition, dialysis centers have the resources and expertise to deliver this care, making them an essential component of the healthcare system.

The increasing number of cases of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is raising concern in the United States. As per SkyQuest, the prevalence of CKD is significantly higher in individuals aged 65 years or older, accounting for 37% of cases in the US. It highlights the importance of addressing the need for specialized care and services to manage CKD patients effectively. The Northeast region's higher availability of dialysis centers makes it a favorable location for individuals seeking CKD management services, resulting in increased demand for specialized care.

In the highly competitive US dialysis service market, leading companies constantly strive to stay ahead of the competition by investing in research and development and implementing innovative strategies. To gain valuable insights into the market's competitive landscape, SkyQuest has conducted a detailed analysis using Porter's Five Forces model. This information can be invaluable for companies looking to maintain their market position or expand their market share.

Key Developments in US Dialysis Service Market

Rockwell Medical, Inc. has recently signed a three-year product purchase agreement with Concerto Renal Services, the largest dialysis provider in skilled nursing facilities in the United States. This agreement will solidify Rockwell Medical's position as the primary supplier of liquid, dry acid, and bicarbonate concentrate to Concerto while ensuring a steady supply of life-sustaining products for patients suffering from blood disorders and kidney diseases.

Monogram Health, a kidney care provider, and Humana Inc., a leading health and well-being company, have recently announced a new care agreement for plan members of Humana Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO in four states who struggle with chronic kidney disease. The agreement focuses on improving the quality of life for members with chronic kidney disease in Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana. The agreement is an important step towards improving care for patients having chronic kidney disease and represents a significant shift towards value-based care.

Innovaccer Inc., a leading Health Cloud Company, has announced its collaboration with Evergreen Nephrology to accelerate the transformation of kidney care. Evergreen Nephrology, a value-based care organization focusing on nephrology, has chosen Innovaccer's Health Cloud and full solution suite to enhance the care provided by its fast-growing nephrology practices and its patients. In addition, Innovaccer's advanced analytics and dashboard-driven insights will help Evergreen Nephrology gain a comprehensive understanding of its patient population and care.

Baxter International Inc. has recently unveiled a strategic roadmap that will transform how the company operates, accelerate innovation, and create value for all stakeholders. This comprehensive plan is designed to enhance the organization's operational effectiveness and drive long-term performance improvement. As part of this strategy, Baxter will spin off its Renal Care and Acute Therapies units into a publicly traded company.

Key Questions Answered in US Dialysis Service Market Report

What factors are driving increased investment in the target market, and what impact is this expected to have on market growth in the coming years?

How has the target market's consumer behavior evolved in response to recent technological advancements, and what impact will this have on market trends?

What new technologies or innovations are anticipated to drive market growth in the forecast period, and how can market participants capitalize on these trends?

How might changing regulatory landscapes in different regions impact the market growth, and what strategies can market participants use to adapt to these changes?

