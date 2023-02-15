Quali Bolsters Security and Business Workflow Features for Torque

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quali , a leading provider of infrastructure automation and management solutions, announced today enhancements to Torque, its comprehensive end-to-end infrastructure automation and orchestration platform. The new product updates improve security, minimize risk through automated actions and policies, and link infrastructure to business workflows to better control infrastructure health and usability and to support user and business needs.



Quali’s latest release of Torque gives organizations the ability to:

Ensure adherence to security postures and compliance policies by automatically invoking security scans and health checks prior to deploying infrastructure, minimizing risks that could result from misconfigurations.





by automatically invoking security scans and health checks prior to deploying infrastructure, minimizing risks that could result from misconfigurations. Support existing Open Policy Agent ( OPA ) policies which are auto discovered and auto validated to ensure alignment with OPA and Torque requirements. Torque flags any policies that fail validation. Admins may pick and choose which policies to import, including both out-of-the box and existing custom policies.





which are auto discovered and auto validated to ensure alignment with OPA and Torque requirements. Torque flags any policies that fail validation. Admins may pick and choose which policies to import, including both out-of-the box and existing custom policies. Automate approvals tied to OPA based policies by defining rule-based thresholds for automatic approval and denial of deployments. Tailor thresholds based on teams, user/roles and business needs by managing who is authorized to implement changes and updates to environments.





by defining rule-based thresholds for automatic approval and denial of deployments. Tailor thresholds based on teams, user/roles and business needs by managing who is authorized to implement changes and updates to environments. Integrate infrastructure provisioning into workflows to support business outcomes. Schedule Torque actions or link actions to predefined events to better control environment health and usability. Implement pre-defined scenarios automatically to support business needs. Leverage policy-based triggers for cost controls, automated start up, shut down and pausing of environments.



“Organizations are trying to better navigate the complexity of their infrastructure while realizing greater business value,” said Lior Koriat, CEO of Quali. “The latest release of Torque will help them mitigate security and cloud-cost risks by standardizing and enforcing policies for infrastructure usage, consumption and instantiation, and gain control over associated business processes.”

Quali helps businesses understand the infrastructure being used in a consistent, measurable way while accelerating infrastructure delivery speed, establishing accountability and mitigating risk to support planning and optimize the value delivered by software and infrastructure.