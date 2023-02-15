New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gluten Free Food Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284490/?utm_source=GNW

The global gluten free food market will grow from $6.26 billion in 2022 to $7.01 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The gluten free food market is expected to grow from $10.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.7%.



The gluten-free food market consists of sales of gluten-free food items and related services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Gluten is a group of proteins found in various grains, including barley, wheat, and rye.These gluten-free food items are consumed mostly by people with celiac disease or who are allergic to gluten.



Gluten-free food comprises fruit and vegetables, meat, fish, potatoes, rice, lentils, and others. The benefits associated with the consumption of gluten-free foods include weight loss, increased energy, and improved health.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the gluten free food market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the gluten free food market.



The regions covered in the gluten free food market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types are bakery products, dairy and dairy alternatives, meats and meat alternatives, condiments, seasonings, and spreads, desserts and ice creams, prepared foods, pasta and rice, and others.A roll is a small, usually round or oblong, individual loaf of bread served as a meal accompaniment.



Bread is a staple food, usually prepared by baking from a dough of flour (usually wheat) and water.The distribution channels for gluten-free food are conventional retailers and natural sales channels.



The various meal types are breakfast, lunch, and dinner.



The increasing incidence of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and celiac disease is expected to contribute to a higher demand for gluten-free food products.Celiac disease is a severe genetic autoimmune disease that damages the villi of the small intestine and affects the absorption of nutrients from food.



According to National Foundation for Celiac Awareness (NFCA), an estimation of 3.0 million (1 in 133) Americans has celiac disease, however 83.0% of the 3 million Americans are undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. A person suffering from IBS is sensitive to gluten, and consumption of gluten-containing foods aggravates the disease system. Therefore, the rising incidence of IBS and celiac diseases is projected to boost the demand for gluten-free food over the coming years.



The high cost associated with the gluten free products in comparison with the gluten containing products is anticipated to limit the growth of the market over the coming years.The replacement of gluten-containing wheat with gluten-free wheat along with the requirement of additional ingredients such as inulin, guar gum, chicory, and oligo fructose increases the production cost for the manufacturers.



According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), on average, gluten-free items were 242% more expensive than regular products. This is likely to increase the price for consumers. which in turn is anticipated to restrain the growth of the gluten-free products market over the forecast period.



The need for gluten-free products is driving innovation across the food industry, especially in the bakery sector.For instance, Veripan, a specialist in food products, announced the launch of a "breakthrough" all-purpose flour mix for gluten-free baking.



This is a completely natural solution discovered to create gluten-free bakery products while avoiding crumbly textures, dryness, and off-flavors. This scenario is to provide ample growth opportunities for manufacturers’ expansion in the global market.



In January 2020, Fazer Group, a Finland-based food processor, acquired the bakery and milling business of Vuohela Delicacy.This acquisition aims towards strengthening Fazer’s in the gluten-free bakery products market in Finland.



Vuohela Delicacy is engaged in producing gluten-free bakery products in Finland. In Finland, gluten-free bakery items account for 3.0% of the total bakery market. Fazer anticipates substantial growth in the market, thus is planning to expand its gluten-free bakery product portfolio in order to meet consumer requirements.



The countries covered in the global gluten free food market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The gluten free food research report is one of a series of new reports that provides gluten free food statistics, including gluten free food industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with gluten free food shares, detailed gluten free food segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the gluten free food industry. This gluten-free food research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

