New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lactose Free Food Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284488/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the market are Arla Foods, McNeil Nutritionals, OMIRA Oberland-Milchverwertung (OMIRA), Parmalat, Valio, Alpro, Amy’s Kitchen, Barry Callebaut, Cargill, and Chr. Hansen.



The global lactose free food market will grow from $12.33 billion in 2022 to $14.07 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The lactose free food market is expected to grow from $22.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.7%.



The lactose-free food market consists of sales of soya yogurts and cheeses, oat milk, rice milk, coconut-based yogurts and cheeses, carob bars, and food with “dairy-free” and “suitable for vegan” signs.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Lactose is a sugar found in milk and food with ingredients including milk and whey.Lactose-free food is used as an alternative to dairy-free food items.



Lactose-free dairy products contain an enzyme called lactase that helps in breaking down milk sugar galactose to avoid stomach problems such as abdominal cramping, gas, diarrhea, and bloating in people with lactose intolerance.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the lactose free food market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the lactose free food market.



The regions covered in the lactose-free food market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types are lactose-free products and lactose-reduced products.Lactose is a type of sugar found in milk products that can be difficult for some people to digest, and lactose-free food is a commercial product that is free of lactose.



The applications of lactose free food are in milk, cheese, yogurt, ice-cream, non-dairy products, and others.The various distribution channels are supermarkets, hypermarkets, online stores, and others.



The different sources of lactose-free food are rice, almond, soy, hemp milk, coconut, and various technologies used are chromatographic separation, acid hydrolysis, and membrane reactor.



An increasing number of people with lactose intolerance are expected to contribute to the higher demand for lactose-free food products.Lactose intolerance is a digestive syndrome caused by the inability to digest lactose, a carbohydrate found in dairy products.



According to the National Library of Medicine, approximately 65% to 90% of adults are affected by lactose intolerance.Moreover, in Europe, 5% to 15% of the population is lactose intolerant.



Therefore, an increasing number of people with lactose intolerance is anticipated to drive the demand for lactose-free food over the forecast period.



The stiff competition from dairy alternatives is expected to limit the growth of the lactose-free food market.The availability of various dairy alternatives such as cheese, butter, ice-creams, milk made from soy, rice, almond, and other non-dairy ingredients is likely to take over the share of lactose-free food products.



For instance, in 2020, global milk production reached nearly 906 million tonnes, up 2.1% from 2019. In addition to this, in 2020, international dairy trade increased by 1.2% to nearly 79 million tonnes (milk equivalent), principally due to increased imports by a few countries, namely China, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil . Therefore, competition from dairy products is expected to hinder the growth of the lactose-free food market during the period.



The launch of new lactose-free products is a leading trend contributing to the market’s expansion.In June 2022, Provilac, an India-based premium milk home delivery company, announced the launch of free-cow milk for those with a sensitive digestive system.



Provilac’s lactose-free milk is produced by adding “Lactase”, a catalytic enzyme that breakdown lactose into glucose without jeopardizing the integrity of the milk. This scenario of new product developments is likely to surge the revenues for lactose-free food market over the forecast period.



In January 2020, the Coca-Cola company announced the full acquisition of Fairlife, a USA-based dairy beverage company, for an undisclosed amount. The company announced the acquisition of the remaining 57.5% stake in the company. The acquisition is expected to expand the dairy and non-dairy product portfolio of the company. Fairlife was founded in 2012 and markets a broad portfolio of dairy-based beverages, including ultra-filtered milk and high-protein milkshakes. The company also markets lactose-free products in order to cater to a wide range of consumers.



The countries covered in the lactose-free food market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The lactose-free food research report is one of a series of new reports that provides lactose-free food statistics, including lactose-free food industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with lactose-free food share, detailed lactose-free food segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the lactose-free food industry. This lactose-free food research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284488/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________