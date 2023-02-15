New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032185/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) Market to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Laser Cutting Machine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Plasma Cutting Machine segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured)

- Amada Co., Ltd.

- Boye Laser Applied Technology Co., Ltd.

- Bystronic Laser AG

- Coherent Inc.

- Colfax Corporation

- Flow International Corporation

- Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd.

- Koike Aronson, Inc.

- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

- Mass Cutting Systems

- Nissan Tanaka Corporation

- Omax Corporation

- Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG

- WARDJet

- Water Jet Sweden AB





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032185/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal

Cutting Machines (MCM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Metal Cutting Machines (MCM)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics & Electrical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Electronics & Electrical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Electronics &

Electrical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 19: World Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laser Cutting Machine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Laser Cutting Machine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 18-Year Perspective for Laser Cutting Machine

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plasma Cutting Machine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Plasma Cutting Machine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 18-Year Perspective for Plasma Cutting Machine

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Waterjet Cutting Machine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Waterjet Cutting Machine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 18-Year Perspective for Waterjet Cutting

Machine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flame Cutting Machine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Flame Cutting Machine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 18-Year Perspective for Flame Cutting Machine

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 18-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal

Cutting Machines (MCM) by Product - Laser Cutting Machine,

Plasma Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine and Flame

Cutting Machine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Metal Cutting Machines (MCM)

by Product - Laser Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine,

Waterjet Cutting Machine and Flame Cutting Machine Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laser Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting

Machine and Flame Cutting Machine for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal

Cutting Machines (MCM) by Application - Other Applications,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Construction and

Electronics & Electrical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Metal Cutting Machines (MCM)

by Application - Other Applications, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense, Marine, Construction and Electronics & Electrical

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Applications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,

Construction and Electronics & Electrical for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) by Product - Laser Cutting

Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine and

Flame Cutting Machine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Product - Laser Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting

Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine and Flame Cutting Machine

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laser Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting

Machine and Flame Cutting Machine for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) by Application - Other

Applications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,

Construction and Electronics & Electrical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Application - Other Applications, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Construction and Electronics &

Electrical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Applications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,

Construction and Electronics & Electrical for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) by Product - Laser Cutting

Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine and

Flame Cutting Machine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Product - Laser Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting

Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine and Flame Cutting Machine

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laser Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting

Machine and Flame Cutting Machine for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) by Application - Other

Applications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,

Construction and Electronics & Electrical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Application - Other Applications, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Construction and Electronics &

Electrical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Applications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,

Construction and Electronics & Electrical for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



CHINA

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) by Product - Laser Cutting

Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine and

Flame Cutting Machine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Product - Laser Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting

Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine and Flame Cutting Machine

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laser Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting

Machine and Flame Cutting Machine for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) by Application - Other

Applications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,

Construction and Electronics & Electrical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Application - Other Applications, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Construction and Electronics &

Electrical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Applications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,

Construction and Electronics & Electrical for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 61: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) by Product - Laser Cutting

Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine and

Flame Cutting Machine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Product - Laser Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting

Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine and Flame Cutting Machine

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laser Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting

Machine and Flame Cutting Machine for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) by Application - Other

Applications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,

Construction and Electronics & Electrical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Application - Other Applications, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Construction and Electronics &

Electrical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Applications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,

Construction and Electronics & Electrical for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) by Product - Laser Cutting

Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine and

Flame Cutting Machine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Product - Laser Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting

Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine and Flame Cutting Machine

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laser Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting

Machine and Flame Cutting Machine for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) by Application - Other

Applications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,

Construction and Electronics & Electrical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Application - Other Applications, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Construction and Electronics &

Electrical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Applications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,

Construction and Electronics & Electrical for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) by Product - Laser Cutting

Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine and

Flame Cutting Machine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Product - Laser Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting

Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine and Flame Cutting Machine

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting

Machines (MCM) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Laser Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine, Waterjet

Cutting Machine and Flame Cutting Machine for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) by Application - Other

Applications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,

Construction and Electronics & Electrical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Application - Other Applications, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Construction and Electronics &

Electrical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting

Machines (MCM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Other Applications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense,

Marine, Construction and Electronics & Electrical for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) by Product - Laser Cutting

Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine and

Flame Cutting Machine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Product - Laser Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting

Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine and Flame Cutting Machine

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laser Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting

Machine and Flame Cutting Machine for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) by Application - Other

Applications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,

Construction and Electronics & Electrical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Application - Other Applications, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Construction and Electronics &

Electrical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Applications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,

Construction and Electronics & Electrical for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal

Cutting Machines (MCM) by Product - Laser Cutting Machine,

Plasma Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine and Flame

Cutting Machine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Metal Cutting Machines (MCM)

by Product - Laser Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine,

Waterjet Cutting Machine and Flame Cutting Machine Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laser Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting

Machine and Flame Cutting Machine for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal

Cutting Machines (MCM) by Application - Other Applications,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Construction and

Electronics & Electrical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Metal Cutting Machines (MCM)

by Application - Other Applications, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense, Marine, Construction and Electronics & Electrical

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Applications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,

Construction and Electronics & Electrical for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) by Product - Laser Cutting

Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine and

Flame Cutting Machine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Product - Laser Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting

Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine and Flame Cutting Machine

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laser Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting

Machine and Flame Cutting Machine for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) by Application - Other

Applications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,

Construction and Electronics & Electrical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Application - Other Applications, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Construction and Electronics &

Electrical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Applications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,

Construction and Electronics & Electrical for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) by Product - Laser Cutting

Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine and

Flame Cutting Machine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Product - Laser Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting

Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine and Flame Cutting Machine

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting

Machines (MCM) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Laser Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine, Waterjet

Cutting Machine and Flame Cutting Machine for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) by Application - Other

Applications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,

Construction and Electronics & Electrical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Metal Cutting Machines

(MCM) by Application - Other Applications, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Construction and Electronics &

Electrical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting

Machines (MCM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Other Applications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense,

Marine, Construction and Electronics & Electrical for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) by Product - Laser

Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting

Machine and Flame Cutting Machine - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Metal Cutting

Machines (MCM) by Product - Laser Cutting Machine, Plasma

Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine and Flame Cutting

Machine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting

Machines (MCM) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Laser Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine, Waterjet

Cutting Machine and Flame Cutting Machine for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) by Application -

Other Applications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,

Construction and Electronics & Electrical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Metal Cutting

Machines (MCM) by Application - Other Applications, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Construction and Electronics &

Electrical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Metal Cutting

Machines (MCM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Other Applications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense,

Marine, Construction and Electronics & Electrical for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) by Geographic Region -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032185/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________