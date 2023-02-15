New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Bakery Products Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284486/?utm_source=GNW





The global organic bakery products market will grow from $11 billion in 2022 to $11.57 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The organic bakery products market is expected to grow from $13.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.



The organic bakery products market consists of sales of organic bread & rolls, organic savory snacks, organic cakes & pastries, organic cookies & biscuits, and other organic bakery products.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Organic bakery products are manufactured using organically certified ingredients such as wheat gluten, milk, butter, honey, eggs, oils, starch, sugar, spices, raisins, cereals, grain flours, and meat-based ingredients. Organically certified ingredients don’t contain genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and artificial additives.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the organic bakery products market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the organic bakery products market.



The regions covered in the organic bakery products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The organic bakery products market covered in this report is segmented by product type into bread & rolls, savoury snacks, cakes & pastries, cookies & biscuits, and others. It is also segmented by distribution channel into wholesalers/distributors/direct, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retailers, other retail formats, and by category into gluten-free, sugar-free, and low-calories.



The organic bakery products manufacturing market covered in this report is segmented by product type into bread & rolls, savoury snacks, cakes & pastries, cookies & biscuits, and others. It is also segmented by distribution channel into wholesalers/distributors/direct, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retailers, other retail formats, and by category into gluten-free, sugar-free, and low-calories.



Increasing consumer preferences towards healthy ingredients is a major driver for the organic bakery product market.Growing urbanization is leading to hectic lifestyles and unhealthy eating options, which have resulted in lifestyle disorders and a deterioration of health for consumers.



Thus, changing consumer preferences are forcing manufacturers to switch to the use of organic ingredients such as organic baking powder, gluten-free powder, and aluminum-free baking powder.Moreover, the rising disposable income of the population is expected to contribute to the higher demand for organic bakery products in the near future.



According to Trading Economics, the US-based financial service provider, the disposable personal income in India increased to Rs 23,85,73,760 million in the year 2021 from Rs 19,96,89,740 in the year 2020.



Certifying and labelling organic bakery products follows very strict and unwavering guidelines and is hampering the growth of the organic bakery products market.For a product to be considered organic, it must not be produced using any genetic engineering or irradiation, and must be comprised solely of ingredients included on the National List of Allowed and Prohibited Substances.



For instance, in the United States, the production of organic bakery products must be overseen by the United States Department of Agriculture National Organic Program. Therefore, following all the mandatory guidelines and meeting the certification requirements will hamper the growth of the organic bakery products market.



The use of innovative technology for enhanced taste and flavour is the trend in the organic bakery products manufacturing market.The rising preference for organic bakery products among consumers, owing to their health benefits, is motivating manufacturers to use innovative technology and methods to offer new organic bakery products with enhanced taste and flavor.



The manufacturers are trying to study new methods to increase the shelf-life of the products, such as the use of natural preservatives along with enhanced taste till the time of consumption.



In July 2021, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV , a Mexico-based manufacturer, and marketer of bakery products acquired Emmy’s Organics for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV aims to add the cookie and sweet baked goods segment to its product portfolio.



Emmy’s Organics Inc, a US-based is a producer of ultra-premium organic cookies.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The organic bakery products research report is one of a series of new reports that provides organic bakery products statistics, including organic bakery products industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with organic bakery products share, detailed organic bakery products segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the organic bakery products industry. This organic bakery products research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284486/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________