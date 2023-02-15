Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Global Market 2022: Sector to Reach $62.3 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.46%

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market size reached US$ 40.46 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 62.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.46% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Anesthesia and respiratory devices aid in enhancing the care of patients suffering from acute and chronic respiratory diseases. They also assist in improving the performance of diagnostic, therapeutic, and monitoring functions. They comprise dosing units, respiratory devices, and monitoring equipment.

They facilitate automatic adjustment of inhalation and exhalation as per the requirement of patient. As a result, anesthesia and respiratory devices are utilized in hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and ambulatory and dialysis centers.



The increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders and other ailments, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and tuberculosis, among the masses represents one of the major factors positively influencing the demand for anesthesia and respiratory devices worldwide. It can also be attributed to the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to these medical conditions.

In addition, the growing incidences of airborne diseases and the increasing air pollution levels are contributing to the market growth. It can also be accredited to the growing number of smokers and alcohol consumption due to hectic lifestyles. Moreover, the rising number of fatal road accidents is resulting in severe injuries, which is catalyzing the demand for anesthesia and respiratory devices across the globe.

Apart from this, there is an increase in the uptake of health insurance policies that provide financial assistance for various medical treatments to minimize healthcare expenses. Along with this, the growing preference for minimally invasive (MI) surgical procedures among patients and healthcare professionals is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Furthermore, significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, improved diagnostic technologies, and research and development (R&D) activities by key players for introducing novel devices are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

