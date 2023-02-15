New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Robots Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282457/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the industrial robots market are ABB, Yaskawa, Kuka, Fanuc, Mitsubishi Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Denso, Nachi Fujikoshin, Epson, and Dürr.



The global industrial robots market will grow from $47.21 billion in 2022 to $52.34 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The industrial robots market is expected to grow from $77.23 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.2%.



The industrial robots market consists of sales of manipulator, controller, electroactive polymers, elastic nanotubes.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The industrial robots refer to programmable, mechanical devices, used in place of a person to perform dangerous or repetitive tasks with a high degree of accuracy. A robot has its control system and is not controlled by a machine.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the industrial robots in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the industrial robots market.



The regions covered in the industrial robots report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of industrial robots are articulated robots, linear robots, cylindrical robots, parallel robots, scara robots, and other robots.Linear robots are a form of industrial robot that has two or three main axes that move in a straight line rather than rotate and work at right angles to each other.



The three sliding joints correspond to wrist movement: up and down, back and forth, and in and out.The various applications of industrial robots included pick and plane, welding and soldering, material handling, assembling, cutting and processing, and other applications.



The various end-user industries involved are automotive, electrical and electronics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, rubber and plastics, metals and machinery, and other end-user industries.



The shortage of skilled workers is contributing to the growth of the industrial robots market.As there is an increase in production requirements and due to high demand manufacturers are not able to fulfil the supply due to a shortage of skilled labor.



Shortage of skilled labor exists due to two main reasons, the presence of unskilled workers and skilled workers but not available for work. According to the Department of Labor, as of January 2020, the US economy had 7 million job openings, but only 5.6 million people were looking for work. Producers to maintain a high supply are thus opting for the installation of robots. Industrial robots increase the overall productivity, efficiency, and effectiveness of the company. Therefore, the shortage of labor gives rise to other opportunities for the addition of robots to the workforce.



High purchase and installation costs of industrial robots are expected to limit the growth of the industrial robots market.A robot installation is very costly as it is not only for the purchase of the robot but also for integration, programming, and maintenance.



This is a major challenge for Small and Medium-size enterprises (SMEs) as they produce in low volumes and returns on investment will be a challenge.Moreover, fast-changing consumer preferences will also result in customization of a machine which will be again hard for SMEs to do so.



According to RobotWorx, an industrial robot manufacturer’s cost of an average new industrial robot ranges from $50,000 to $80,000 whereas it can go up to $100,000 to $150,000 as application specifics are added. Therefore, the high purchase and installation of industrial robots are expected to limit the growth of the industrial robots market.



Automated mobile robots (AMR) are one of the recent trends in the industrial robots market.AMR is a robot that is designed to move materials across a plant floor or through a warehouse without the aid and direction of a human worker.



Floor cleaners, forklifts, and pallet movers are examples of types of AMRs.For instance, Fetch Robotics, a California-based firm handles heavy loads in its warehouse by using AMR.



Fetch Robotics cloud computing program enables an operator to scale and control all operations with the click of a button. It eliminates employee risk for injury and increases the efficiency of their overall operations.



In March 2021, Accenture, a multinational company having specializations in information technology and consulting, based out of Irelands has announced the acquisition of Pollux for an undisclosed amount.As a result of this acquisition, Accenture intends to witness the tangible benefits of full integration of information technology and operations technology, which will help Accenture’s manufacturing clients.



Pollux Robotics is a Brazilian company that creates industrial robots.



The countries covered in the industrial robots market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The industrial robots market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides industrial robots market statistics, including industrial robots industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an industrial robots market share, detailed industrial robots market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the industrial robots industry. This industrial robots market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282457/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________