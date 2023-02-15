Teachers Life Announces a Significant Milestone in Strategic Growth Plan

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teachers Life , an established community- and purpose-driven insurer, today announced a significant partnership with Greenstone, a growing multi-national provider of direct life and pet insurance brands that has recently entered the Canadian market. Teachers Life’s first manufacturing partnership with Greenstone’s new brand FiftyUp represents a key pillar in its strategic plan to grow through partnerships with companies that similarly value community, innovation, and making smart financial solutions simple and accessible for consumers.



For more than 80 years, Teachers Life has served the Canadian education market with a mandate to give back to its members, their families, and communities. In 2022, Teachers Life launched exciting new products and programs, including an innovative social give-back program called Press Start. By diversifying into new markets and entering into strategic partnerships such as Greenstone, Teachers Life is well positioned to continue to grow and invest in its Members and communities in which they serve.

Also in 2022, Kayte Fredrickson, an insurance industry veteran, took the helm as President and Chief Executive Officer of Teachers Life. Under her leadership, the team is executing its strategic plan while remaining true to the company’s mission: to be the premier community-based insurer in Canada, while retaining the values of its education members.

“There are a few compelling characteristics that make Greenstone an ideal partner for Teachers Life,” said Fredrickson. “Like Teachers Life, Greenstone is focused on its communities, including its customers and teams, as well as continuous innovation in the service of providing financial protection to customers and their families. We are delighted to partner with them as they enter the Canadian market.”

Launched in January, FiftyUp was created for Canada’s over-50 community. The first product – FiftyUp Final Expenses Insurance – is a guaranteed acceptance product for Canadian residents who are between the ages of 20–80. The product provides a lump sum payout of up to $25,000 to loved ones to put towards any final expenses. To find out more about FiftyUp head to www.fiftyup.ca.

Teachers Life is a fraternal insurer with a mandate to give back to our Members. Since 2010, through innovation, we have been able to significantly streamline our process to generate more than $3.6 million for reinvestment back to the community. Find out more at www.teacherslife.com .

Greenstone specialises in harnessing technology and data analytics in order to design, market, distribute and administer personal insurance products. Greenstone offers products in the life, funeral, income protection, pet and general insurance markets.

