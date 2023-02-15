DUV Lithography Systems Market Estimated to Reach Revenue of US$ 12.3 Billion by End of 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Growth in trend of miniaturization of electronics is propelling the application of smaller and denser chips and integrated circuits for applications in 5G, AI, and IoT systems and is likely to bolster the DUV lithography systems market development. Advancements in fabrication techniques have led to continuous semiconductor device scaling, and DUV lithography systems enable semiconductor companies to improve production of miniaturized wafers. The global DUV lithography systems industry was valued at US$ 8.6 Bn in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 12.3 Bn by 2031.



Need for 3D stacked high-density packages has fueled R&D in chip stacking technology. This factor has positively influenced the demand dynamics in the DUV lithography systems market. The utilization of advanced IC packaging technologies, especially fan-out wafer-level packaging and system-in-package (SiP), is substantial in the semiconductor industry and has augmented the market size.

Foundries are adopting DUV lithography technology to increase production capacity as these lithography systems have high throughput and overlay accuracy. The foundry end-use segment held a leading market share of 66.0% in 2022.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Demand for High-performance Miniaturized Electronic Components : Increase in trend of incorporating miniaturized electronic components has propelled the popularity of dense ICs. Use of densely packed transistors in modern electronics is expected to broaden the DUV lithography systems market outlook. DUV lithography system has enabled chip manufacturers to develop ICs that lower the power consumption of electronics. Surge in demand for sensors and memory devices for high-end electronics, such as in IoT and consumer electronics, is anticipated to fuel the adoption rate of products in the global DUV lithography systems market.



Key Drivers

Increase in R&D activities in energy efficient microchip fabrication technologies is expected to propel the market



Trend of miniaturization in modern electronics is expanding the market outlook for advanced lithography machines, which is expected to bolster the DUV lithography systems market development



Advancements in 3D integrated circuit fabrication technologies are likely to create lucrative avenues for companies



Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the leading market share during the forecast period. Growth of the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to be fueled by extensive semiconductor manufacturing in Taiwan and South Korea. Taiwan accounted for a significant share of the DUV lithography systems market in the region in 2022. Presence of several key foundries and lithography manufacturers is estimated to accelerate market growth in Asia Pacific.



High product adoption is likely to propel the market in the Americas, and the region accounted for a key share of the overall market in 2022. Demand for advanced miniaturized IC packaging is expected to propel revenue growth in the regional market.



Competition Dynamics

The landscape is consolidated, with the presence of a few large-scale vendors accounting for a major share of the market. Key players are engaged in product innovations and committing sizable funds to R&D activities in order to retain their dominance in the market. Companies are striving to commercialize DUV lithography machines with high resolution and precision optics in order to increase revenue in the market. For instance, development of state-of-the-art ArF immersion scanner by Nikon.

Prominent players operating in the DUV lithography systems market are ASML Holding, Canon Inc., and Nikon Precision.

DUV Lithography Systems Market Segmentation

Type

ArF Immersion

ArF Dry

KrF





End-use

IDM

Foundry

Region

Americas

Asia Pacific

EMEA



Countries Covered

U.S.

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan



