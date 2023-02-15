Alarum: NetNut Enters the End-to-End Retail AI Data Market

Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. ( www.alarum.io ) (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum” or the “Company”), a global provider of enterprise and consumer internet access solutions, today announced that its Enterprise Internet Access arm, NetNut Ltd. (“NetNut”), is entering the retail artificial intelligence (“AI”) market, landing its first retail customer for its digital technologies and analytics for retail customers.

Retail intelligence data vendors provide retailers, brand owners and e-commerce businesses with the ability to track and analyze the entire retail process—from product sourcing to consumer purchasing. Retail intelligence data platforms provide insights to pricing and availability, product reviews, and inventory analytics, as well as competitor pricing intelligence, store analytics, and more. The analysis of data is a valuable part of the overall strategic planning process, and often reveals many unknowns, which are extremely valuable in the implementation of new strategies, helping businesses make better decisions and develop an effective retail strategy.

NetNut provides retail intelligence vendors with a cloud service which allows them to collect retail data at scale from multiple web sites and data sources around the world. Utilizing NetNut’s service, retail intelligence vendors can easily collect business related data, without the need to develop complex data collection solutions, thus freeing the vendor to focus on its business of retail data analysis.

The ability to access large amounts of data becomes imperative for businesses in most sectors. Over the past year, NetNut expanded its presence in the e-Commerce market, the detection of advertising frauds and other areas.

"As competition in the retail market continues to accelerate, retail vendors are required to upgrade their technological and analytical capabilities, using advanced AI tools and big data, in order to maintain competitive advantages. With an innovative platform that combines data collection at scale and machine learning, NetNut's ability to provide targeted data for retailers, helps such businesses to make data-driven decisions, such as understanding customer behavior and optimizing management of supply chain, get insight into the competition, identify new opportunities, and ultimately optimize their business functions and increase profitability," said Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Alarum.

Mr. Daniel added "We are proud of the wide network we established at NetNut. We are confident in our ability to provide massive amounts of data and respond to our customers' requirements. We intend to continue to expand our network, as well as develop advanced solutions to meet the industry's needs".

About Alarum Technologies Ltd.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of internet access solutions. The Company operates in two distinct segments: solutions for enterprises and solutions for consumers.

The solutions by NetNut, our Enterprise Internet Access arm, are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

Our Consumer Internet Access arm offers privacy and cybersecurity solutions to end users. These solutions are designed to allow users to take charge of their online privacy with a powerful, secured and encrypted connection. The solutions are designed for basic and advanced use cases, ensuring complete protection of personal and digital information.

The Company's previously developed cybersecurity solutions for enterprises are offered by an information security provider, as a solution or cloud service.

For more information about Alarum and its privacy and cybersecurity solutions for enterprises and consumers, please visit www.alarum.io .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws and the Israeli securities law. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Alarum is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the benefits and advantages of NetNut’s services, acceleration of competition in the retail market and the industry’s needs and its potential to continue to expand its network, as well as develop advanced solutions to meet the industry's needs. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Alarum’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Alarum could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Alarum’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 29, 2022, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Alarum undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.