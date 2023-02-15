Datasea Successfully Launches Converged Cloud SaaS Product on China Mobile’s Cloud Open Market and Upgrades AI Chatbot Capabilities

Beijing, China, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), incorporated in Nevada on September 2014, is a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence, and smart city technology in China. The Company today announced that Hangzhou Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shuhai Zhangxun”), a subsidiary of the Chinese operating company contractually controlled by the Company, has entered into a product cooperation agreement with China Mobile (Suzhou) Software Technology Co., Ltd. (“Yuneng Center”), a subsidiary of China Mobile Communications Co., Ltd. (“China Mobile”) and the operator of China Mobile’s cloud open market. Under the terms of the agreement, Shuhai Zhangxun will launch Converged Cloud SaaS Product on the cloud open market as a service provider. This agreement marks a significant milestone in Shuhai Zhangxun's continuous efforts to upgrade its core 5G messaging products and enhance its AI personalized service capabilities with platforms like its chatbot. Moreover, it further reinforces product functions, advantages and competitiveness.

“Shuhai Zhangxun's messaging services and SaaS product suite successfully passed Yuneng Center's evaluation phase and are now officially part of its product lineup. Furthermore, the complete integration into the China Mobile ecosystem, potentially positions us to access China Mobile's vast network of over 60,000 business entities and 17 million corporate customers," said Datasea CEO, Zhixin Liu.

Liu added, "Additionally, we hope to continue improving and enhancing our AI personalized service capabilities with platforms like our chatbot. Our goal is to leverage data in a modular and integrated manner, further train its abilities, and to do what we can to increase its competitiveness.”

Further Insights

Working together with China Mobile as a cloud service provider, Shuhai Zhangxun intends to leverage its cloud capabilities to access and penetrate the market while providing China Mobile's customers with top-notch services, including 5G messaging, aggregated SaaS products and technologies.

SaaS and Chatbot Innovations

5G messaging, and aggregated cloud products are the foundations of Datasea's SaaS product portfolio. Datasea offers a comprehensive suite of messaging services such as SMS, 5G messages, reading letters, video messages, and standard access channels such as AI voice. The Company's innovative approach to these types of SaaS products has placed it at the forefront of the industry and distinguished it from its competitors.

The Company believes that integrating these services with chatbot capabilities following preset multi-scenario standard operating procedures (“SOPs”) should result in a highly sophisticated solution that provides value to customers through omnichannel integration, strategic, intelligent distribution, optimal cost-effectiveness, and unified reporting with multi-dimensional analysis.

The Company developed this intelligent chatbot for version 2.0 of the intelligent full-touch one-stop 5G Messaging Marketing Cloud Platform (“5G MMCP”) launched in 2021. The chatbot's functional capabilities are enhanced through continuous training using natural language processing (“NLP”) technology and deep learning algorithms. All the while, it delivers a more accurate, intelligent service experience to customers than competing solutions.

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc., through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd., a digital technology company in China, engages in three converging and innovative industries: smart city, acoustic intelligence, and 5G messaging. Datasea leverages facial recognition technology and other visual intelligence algorithms, combined with cutting-edge acoustic and non-visual intelligence algorithms, to provide smart city solutions that meet the security needs of residential communities, schools, and commercial enterprises. Most recently, in response to the growing utilization of 5G technologies and the overall initiative to utilize Datasea’s technology capabilities to expand business coverage and revenue resources, Datasea has also strategically expanded business coverage to 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. Datasea has been certified as one of the High-Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau, and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the company’s achievement in high technology products. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com. Datasea routinely posts important information on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

