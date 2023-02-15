InterDigital Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Financial Results

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.



“We are thrilled to have delivered another excellent performance in 2022, highlighted by record setting level of recurring revenue of almost $404 million, Samsung’s recent agreement for binding arbitration to take a new license following Apple’s renewal in third quarter, and outstanding performance in consumer electronics, IoT/Auto licensing,” commented Liren Chen, President and CEO, InterDigital. “Building on the strength of last year and looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, I believe we are well positioned to deliver further growth in our smartphone core, build on our increasing momentum in consumer electronics and IoT/Auto, and capitalize on new opportunities in services that are built on our foundational innovations.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights, as compared to Fourth Quarter 2021:

Total revenue was $117.1 million and increased 5%.

Recurring revenue was $103.6 million and increased 2%.

Operating expenses were $78.5 million and decreased 9%. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction of non-recurring costs from restructuring activities.

Net income 1 was $32.4 million and increased 48%.

was $32.4 million and increased 48%. Diluted earnings per share was $1.08 and increased 54%.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was $64.9 million and increased 8%.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights, as compared to Full Year 2021:

Total revenue was $457.8 million and increased 8%. Total Smartphone revenue of $353.2 million was flat, while CE, IoT/Auto revenue was $103.5 million and increased 51%.

Recurring revenue was $403.9 million and increased 15%. Smartphone recurring revenue was $351.1 million, and increased 11%, and CE, IoT/Auto recurring revenue was $51.7 million and increased 63%.

Operating expenses were $307.3 million and decreased 13%. The decrease was primarily driven by cost-savings actions the company initiated in 2021 and reduction of the related non-recurring costs.

Net income 1 was $93.7 million and increased 69%.

was $93.7 million and increased 69%. Diluted earnings per share was $3.07 and increased 73%.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was $254.5 million and increased 22%.

Near-Term Outlook

The company expects recurring revenue for first quarter 2023 will be between $94 and $98 million. This range covers existing agreements and includes a conservative estimate that the company will recognize under its binding arbitration agreement with Samsung. It does not include the potential impact of any new agreements that may be signed during the balance of first quarter 2023.

The company expects first quarter 2023 operating expenses will be in the range of $75 to $79 million. In addition, the company expects non-operating expenses, comprised of interest expense and other income (expense), will be in the range of $1 to $3 million and the effective tax rate will be approximately 25%.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include information regarding our current beliefs, plans and expectations, including, without limitation, our belief that we will continue to be able to execute strongly on our business during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecast,” “goal,” “could,” "would," "should," "if," "may," "might," "future," "target," "trend," "seek to," "will continue," "predict," "likely," "in the event," and variations of any such words or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, and actual events that occur, to differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) unanticipated delays, difficulties or accelerations in the execution of patent license agreements; (ii) our ability to leverage our strategic relationships and secure new patent license agreements on acceptable terms; (iii) our ability to enter into sales and/or licensing partnering arrangements for certain of our patent assets; (iv) our ability to enter into partnerships with leading inventors and research organizations and identify and acquire technology and patent portfolios that align with our roadmap; (v) our ability to commercialize our technologies and enter into customer agreements; (vi) the failure of the markets for our current or new technologies to materialize to the extent or at the rate that we expect; (vii) unexpected delays or difficulties related to the development of our technologies; (viii) changes in our interpretations of, and assumptions and calculations with respect to the impact on us of, the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, as well as further guidance that may be issued regarding such act; (ix) risks related to the potential impact of new accounting standards on our financial position, results of operations or cash flows; (x) failure to accurately forecast the impact of our restructuring activities on our financial statements and our business; (xi) the resolution of current legal proceedings, including any awards or judgments relating to such proceedings, additional legal or regulatory proceedings, changes in the schedules or costs associated with legal proceedings or adverse rulings in such proceedings; (xii) the timing and impact of potential administrative and legislative matters; (xiii) changes or inaccuracies in market projections; (xiv) our ability to obtain liquidity though debt and equity financings; (xv) the potential effects that macroeconomic uncertainty could have on our financial position, results of operations and cash flows; (xvi) changes in our business strategy; (vii) changes or inaccuracies in our expectations with respect to royalty payments by our customers and (xviii) risks related to our assumptions and application of relevant accounting standards, including with respect to revenue being recognized under our binding arbitration agreement with Samsung.

We undertake no duty to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as otherwise required by law.

Footnotes

1 Throughout this press release, net income and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) are attributable to InterDigital, Inc. (e.g., after adjustments for non-controlling interests), unless otherwise stated.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that InterDigital believes provides investors with important insight into the company's ongoing business performance. InterDigital defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to InterDigital, Inc. plus net loss attributable to non-controlling interest, income tax (provision) benefit, other income (expense) & interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, and other items. Other items may include restructuring costs, impairment charges and other non-recurring items. InterDigital’s computation of Adjusted EBITDA might not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA reported by other companies. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to InterDigital, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided below.

3 Free cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that InterDigital believes is helpful in evaluating the company’s ability to invest in its business, make strategic acquisitions and fund share repurchases, among other things. A limitation of the utility of free cash flow as a measure of financial performance is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the company’s cash balance for the period. InterDigital defines free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized patent costs. InterDigital’s computation of free cash flow might not be comparable to free cash flow reported by other companies. The presentation of free cash flow, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided below.

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands except per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES: Recurring revenues: Smartphone $ 88,742 $ 91,397 $ 351,064 $ 315,098 CE, IoT/Auto 14,677 9,770 51,717 31,721 Other 197 414 1,107 4,881 Total recurring revenues 103,616 101,581 403,888 351,700 Non-recurring revenues 13,439 10,234 53,906 73,709 Total revenues $ 117,055 $ 111,815 $ 457,794 $ 425,409 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and portfolio development 45,732 48,704 185,202 200,484 Licensing 20,170 15,712 71,419 64,625 General and administrative 12,559 14,223 47,377 61,217 Restructuring activities — 7,587 3,280 27,877 Total Operating expenses 78,461 86,226 307,278 354,203 Income from operations 38,594 25,589 150,516 71,206 INTEREST EXPENSE (10,050 ) (5,796 ) (29,496 ) (25,225 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET 11,652 9,349 (3,457 ) 11,575 Income before income taxes 40,196 29,142 117,563 57,556 INCOME TAX PROVISION (8,190 ) (9,329 ) (25,502 ) (15,368 ) NET INCOME $ 32,006 $ 19,813 $ 92,061 $ 42,188 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (402 ) (2,065 ) (1,632 ) (13,107 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERDIGITAL, INC. $ 32,408 $ 21,878 $ 93,693 $ 55,295 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE — BASIC $ 1.09 $ 0.71 $ 3.11 $ 1.80 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING — BASIC 29,664 30,682 30,106 30,764 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE — DILUTED $ 1.08 $ 0.70 $ 3.07 $ 1.77 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING — DILUTED 30,031 31,196 30,485 31,253 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 1.40 $ 1.40

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income before income taxes $ 40,196 $ 29,142 $ 117,563 $ 57,556 Taxes paid (2,220 ) (13,256 ) (6,805 ) (23,091 ) Non-cash expenses 27,333 24,103 117,646 119,375 Change in deferred revenue (60,931 ) (80,912 ) 85,403 (16,868 ) Change in operating working capital, deferred charges and other 352,130 112,152 (27,768 ) (6,580 ) Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized patent costs (11,614 ) (5,905 ) (42,753 ) (35,927 ) FREE CASH FLOW 3 344,894 65,324 243,286 94,465 Net proceeds from debt refinancing (307 ) — 138,886 — Dividends paid (10,382 ) (10,739 ) (42,306 ) (43,058 ) Repurchase of common stock — (7,000 ) (74,445 ) (30,000 ) Other 4,497 (2,203 ) (2,531 ) (3,674 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS $ 338,702 $ 45,382 $ 262,890 $ 17,733

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

DECEMBER 31,

2022 DECEMBER 31,

2021 ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 1,201,777 $ 941,627 Accounts receivable, net 53,182 31,113 Prepaid and other current assets 89,716 77,545 Property & equipment and patents, net 365,337 376,962 Other long-term assets, net 190,093 200,909 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,900,105 $ 1,628,156 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, taxes payable & dividends payable $ 82,287 $ 79,888 Current deferred revenue 189,059 291,673 Long-term deferred revenue 237,580 19,463 Long-term debt & other long-term liabilities 660,666 484,215 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,169,592 875,239 TOTAL INTERDIGITAL, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 724,895 745,239 Noncontrolling interest 5,618 7,678 TOTAL EQUITY 730,513 752,917 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,900,105 $ 1,628,156

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

The table below presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to InterDigital, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):

For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to InterDigital, Inc. $ 32,408 $ 21,878 $ 93,693 $ 55,295 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (402 ) (2,065 ) (1,632 ) (13,107 ) Income tax provision 8,190 9,329 25,502 15,368 Other income (expense), net & interest expense (1,602 ) (3,553 ) 32,953 13,650 Depreciation and amortization 19,422 19,222 78,571 78,193 Share-based compensation 6,918 7,726 22,127 28,736 Other items(a) — 7,587 3,280 29,877 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 64,934 $ 60,124 $ 254,494 $ 208,012

(a) Other items in the above table includes $7.6 million of restructuring costs during the three months ended December 30, 2021 and restructuring costs of $3.3 million and $27.9 million during the twelve months ended December 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The twelve months ended December 30, 2021 also includes $2.0 million of additional non-recurring personnel-related costs expenses related to new employee agreements.

The table below presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):

For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 356,508 $ 71,229 $ 286,039 $ 130,392 Purchases of property and equipment (2,284 ) (634 ) (3,156 ) (2,511 ) Capitalized patent costs (9,330 ) (5,271 ) (39,597 ) (33,416 ) Free cash flow3 $ 344,894 $ 65,324 $ 243,286 $ 94,465



