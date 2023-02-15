New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Optical Instrument And Lens Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282443/?utm_source=GNW

The global optical instrument and lens market will grow from $48.62 billion in 2022 to $51.23 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The optical instrument and lens market is expected to grow from $60.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.4%.



The optical instruments and lens market consists of sales of roof prism, porro prism, and monoculars.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Optical instruments and lens refer to the devices that process light waves to enhance an image for a more clear view. The use of optical instruments, such as a magnifying lens or any complicated device like a microscope or telescope, usually makes things bigger and helps us see in a more detailed manner.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the optical instrument and lens market in 2022. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the optical instrument and lens market.



The main products of optical instruments and lenses are binoculars, microscopes (except electron, proton), telescopes, and other products.Binoculars refer to the optical instruments, handheld, for providing a magnified stereoscopic view of distant objects.



The categories are optical instruments and interchangeable camera lenses. The various applications involved are medical, astronomy, commercial, defense, and other applications.



The growing demand for optical instruments and lenses from the medical sector globally contributed to the optical instrument and lens market growth.Medical optics, which is used in endoscopy among others have been and will continue to be a proven technology to further the advancement of medicine.



According to a national survey of sedation for gastrointestinal endoscopy in 2758 Chinese hospitals, the number of gastrointestinal endoscopy surgery (GIES) in China was high and due to growth in the aging population, it is expected to reach 51 million by 2030 .GI endoscopy uses optical fibers and a camera to produce inside images of the body for better diagnosis.



Moreover, most medical practitioners are using these instruments for reducing the number of incisions on the body. The increase in the use of medical optics to cut down incisions over the body contributed to the growth of the optical instruments and lenses market.



The higher cost of optical instruments such as telescopes and microscopes has always been a major challenge in the optical instrument and lens industry.The higher price of optical instruments used instruments such as telescopes, binoculars, and microscopes will increase the prices of the end product.



For instance, the cost of a refractor telescope ranges from $200 to $1,500 or higher.The highest price accessible on the market goes to a catadioptric telescope is around $5,000.



Moreover, the cost to build a giant telescope in Hawaii is estimated to have increased to $2.4 billion in 2020. The high costs of optical instruments are limiting their widespread adoption across research labs and institutes with budget constraints.



In June 2021, Orion Telescopes & Binoculars, a US-based online and in-store retailer of telescopes, binoculars, and accessories acquired Meade for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Orion Telescopes & Binoculars gained a Meade brand of products, which would help them in better serve authorized retailers and suppliers.



Meade is a US-based manufacturing company engaged in providing telescopes and accessories for astronomers. The company specialized in providing solar telescopes, microscopes, optics, binoculars, cameras, and other accessories.



The regions covered in the optical instrument and lens report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the optical instrument and lens market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The optical instrument and lens market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides optical instrument and lens market statistics, including optical instrument and lens industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with optical instrument and lens market share, detailed optical instrument and lens market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the optical instrument and lens industry. This optical instrument and lens market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

