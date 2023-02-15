EXL named a Leader in Payer Digital Transformation Services in ISG Provider Lens™ Healthcare Digital Services

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced that it has been named a Leader for Payer Digital Transformation Services in the ISG Provider Lens™ Healthcare Digital Services 2022 report.



The 2022 report marks the second consecutive time that EXL has earned this Leader designation. ISG also named EXL a Product Challenger for the second consecutive year for Provider Digital Transformation Services and Healthcare Interoperability Services and Solutions.

“Between the lingering effects of the pandemic, the ongoing evolution of value-based care arrangements and the growing mandate to improve engagement, payers need digital strategies that connect the dots between disparate data points and real-world member and provider experiences,” said Anita Mahon, executive vice president and healthcare business head at EXL. “At EXL, our focus is on helping our healthcare payer clients pinpoint the opportunities in their populations – where there may be gaps in care, which authorizations need to be expedited, and how to increase accuracy – and capture those opportunities in streamlined processes and better-informed decisions. We’re honored to have our work recognized and are eager to help our clients navigate this path to data-led performance improvement.”

ISG Provider Lens™ is a practitioner-led service provider comparison powered by ISG’s advisory experience and data-driven research. ISG’s Research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behavior segmentation. Provider positioning is based on neutral and independent research, such as quantitative data that includes provider surveys, product testing, and customer interviews.

“As the healthcare industry has recalibrated – from an evolution in patient population mix to the means through which care is delivered – there has been an increasing demand for comprehensive, real-time solutions that can inform organizations on how to allocate resources best,” said Ron Exler, director and principal analyst of the ISG Provider Lens™ Healthcare Digital Services 2022 report. “EXL is among those leading the charge on this effort, as they have continued to innovate and empower payers to make better, faster decisions and deliver superior service at a lower cost.”

To read more about the report and to see how EXL compares to its competition, click here. For more information about EXL’s solutions for the healthcare industry, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 43,100 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

