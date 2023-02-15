Global Iodine Strategic Business Report 2023: Iodine Deficiency Levels in Developing Asian Countries Bode Well for the Market

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iodine: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Iodine estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Caliche Ore, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Underground Brines segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $526.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Iodine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$526.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$540.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$349.3 Million by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
