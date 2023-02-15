Global Iodine Strategic Business Report 2023: Iodine Deficiency Levels in Developing Asian Countries Bode Well for the Market

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iodine: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Iodine estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Caliche Ore, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Underground Brines segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $526.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Iodine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$526.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$540.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$349.3 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 31 Featured) -

Ajay-SQM Group

Algorta Norte

COSAYACH Compania de Salitre y Yodo

Deepwater Chemicals, Inc.

IOCHEM Corporation

Iofina plc

Ise Chemicals Corporation

Kanto Natural Gas Development Co., Ltd.

Nippoh Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minerva de Chile S.A.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Major Applications Driving Demand for Iodine

Iodine Market - A Historic Perspective

Outlook

Competitive Landscape

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM) - The Market Leader

Iodine Recycling Reaching Saturation

Chile: World's Largest Producer of Iodine

Chilean Operations Pose Heavy Competition to Global Counterparts

Iodine Reserves - Japan Dominates

Iodine - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Aging Population Spurs Market Growth

Iodine Deficiency Levels in Developing Asian Countries Bode Well for the Market

Iodine Deficiency - Still a Major Concern in Africa

Iodine Pricing Trends

Traditional End-Use Segments Regain Balance

Emerging Application Areas for Iodine

Iodine in Human Health: Largest Application Area

Iodine Deficiency: A Major Threat

Correlation Between Iodine and IDD

Correcting IDD through Iodine Supplementation

Food Fortification with Iodine: A Sound Strategy to Curb Iodine Deficiency Disorders

Consumption of Iodized Salt on the Rise

Global Initiatives and the Fight against IDD

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uhm7xr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment