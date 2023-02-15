Dental Digital X-ray Global Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030: Technological Advancements for Efficient Diagnosis is Boosting Growth

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Digital X-ray - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Dental Digital X-ray estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Extraoral, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Intraoral segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $396.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR



The Dental Digital X-ray market in the U.S. is estimated at US$396.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$528.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$320.3 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Air Techniques, Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Cefla S.C.

Danaher Corporation

LED Medical Diagnostics, Inc.

Midmark Corporation

Planmeca Oy

Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.

The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Vatech Co., Ltd.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Introduction to Dental Digital X-ray and its Types

A Prelude to Dental Digital X-ray Market

Market in Asia Pacific

Market in North America

Market in Europe

Market in Latin America

Market in Middle East and Africa

Market Overview on Dental Digital X-ray

Dental Digital X-ray - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Market Share by Key Players

Market Share by Region

Market Share by Type

Market Share by Applications

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

Drivers & Restraints Defining the Market

Key Players Dominating the Market

Technological advancements for the Efficient Diagnosis is Boosting the Market

