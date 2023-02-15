New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acetylene Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281604/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd, and Xinglong Group.



The global acetylene market will grow from $10.18 billion in 2022 to $11.06 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The acetylene market is expected to grow from $13.97 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0%.



The acetylene market consists of the sales of acetylene used for cutting, brazing, flame gouging, texturing, spot heating, hardening, cleaning, and thermal spraying various materials.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The acetylene is a colorless, combustible gas with a distinctive odor.It is the only fuel gas that can be used for welding.



The acetylene is the simplest alkyne and a hydrocarbon that is generally handled as a solution due to its unstable form.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the acetylene market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in the acetylene market.



The regions covered in the acetylene market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of acetylene include calcium carbide production and the thermal cracking process.Thermal cracking is a refining process in which heat and pressure are used to break down, rearrange, or combine hydrocarbon molecules.



Acetylene is used in automotive, metal fabrication, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors. The various sales channels include direct company sales, direct imports, and distributors and traders.



The acetylene market is expected to be driven by the growing applications of acetylene across various industries.Acetylene is used as a raw material for the production of different organic chemicals, including 1,4-butanediol, which is widely used in the preparation of polyurethane and polyester plastics.



Acetylene is also used as the fuel in oxyacetylene welding and metal cutting.



Stringent safety regulations associated with the manufacturing and transportation of helium gas have been a major restraint on the market.These substances are toxic and hazardous when exposed to extreme temperatures and pressures.



Companies in this industry should invest in equipment, technologies, and processes to limit toxic levels and chemical concentrations. These regulations increased the operating costs of companies in this industry, thus limiting the scope for investments relating to the launch of new products and expansion into new markets, thereby affecting the market growth.



Many chemical manufacturers are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment and smart devices to garner real-time insights and locate gaps in the manufacturing process.The data obtained through these devices is processed, analyzed, and interpreted by plant managers and senior-level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels.



For example, smart systems give information on the working condition and performance of chemical reactors with embedded software and analytics tools to notify plant operators and managers of possible machine breakdowns. Major industrial gas manufacturers adopting IoT technology include Praxair-Linde and Air Products.



The countries covered in the acetylene market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The acetylene market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides acetylene market statistics, including acetylene industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an acetylene market share, detailed acetylene market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the acetylene industry. This acetylene market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281604/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________