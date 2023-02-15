Human Insulin Market Size Balloons in Line with an Inflating Type 1 Diabetic Population, Reports Fairfield Market Research

London, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Diabetes Federation estimates nearly 643 million diabetes patients, and the WHO forecasts a considerably high number of mortalities due to diabetes by the end of 2030. An alarming rate of prevalence of diabetes worldwide drives demand for human insulin. In a new upcoming report, Fairfield Market Research intends to examine the global human insulin market thoroughly to reveal the key strategic trends, and competitive insights. While the report would look at the human insulin market from an expert’s lens, the valued insights would be drawn on the basis of key growth dynamics, potential business opportunities, major market segments, top regional pockets, and competition landscape. The overall evolution of consumer lifestyle that has given rise to a sedentary lifestyle remains the key growth driver for soaring demand for human insulin across worldwide market. Diabetes remains one of the major and most severe concerns among all ages, directly influencing the consumption levels of insulin. This will reportedly account for the buoyancy of global human insulin market, says the report in its initial findings.
Insights into Segmental Analysis
Research says demand for human insulin will be high in diabetes type 1 treatment. The International Diabetes Federation reports more than 1.2 million children and adolescents living with diabetes type 1 as of 2021. The statistics indicate a vast opportunity for human insulin penetration in the near term, especially in the type 1 segment. Insulin injections continue to gain stronger ground among the incessantly expanding patient pool of diabetes type 1 as these patients majorly rely on optimum insulin levels.
Insights into Regional Analysis
Demand for human insulin has been the highest across North America and the primary research findings attribute it to the alarming rate of diabetes prevalence, and a promising rate of early detection and diagnosis. Rapid expansion of aging population further widens the scope of growth for the human insulin market here in the region. The report also marks a growing role of lifestyle diseases, especially obesity, in blowing the diabetic patient population. This is further driving demand in human insulin market. The overall health spending of the American governments is on the rise, and a sizeable portion of it has been allotted to diabetes diagnosis and treatment. This according to research will account for North America’s continued prominence in human insulin market space.
Global Human Insulin Market – Key Competitors
Few of the key players in the global human insulin market include Eli Lilly, Biocon, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi Aventis, GlaxoSmithKline, Wockhardt, SemBioSys, Julphar, Boston Scientific, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Merck & Co. Inc.
Global Human Insulin Market is Segmented as Below:
By Type
- Traditional Human Insulin
- premixed traditional
- Intermediate-acting
- Short-acting
- Modern Human Insulin
- Premixed modern
- Long-acting
- Rapid-acting
By Application
- Type 1 Diabetes
- Type 2 Diabetes
- Gestational
- Prediabetes
By Band
- Humulin
- Actrapid
- Insumoc
- Humalog
- Apidra
- Lantus
- Novomix
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Report Inclusions
- Market Estimates and Forecast
- Market Dynamics
- Industry Trends
- Competition Landscape
- Type-Wise Analysis
- Application-Wise Analysis
- Band-Wise Analysis
- Region-Wise Analysis
- Country-Wise Analysis
- Key Trends Analysis
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
