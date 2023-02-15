New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biostimulants Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281565/?utm_source=GNW

The biostimulants market consists of the sales of plant extract, inorganic compound, chitosan and other biopolymer, and beneficial microbe biostimulants.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The global biostimulants market will grow from $2.79 billion in 2022 to $3.01 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The biostimulants market is expected to grow from $4.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.



Biostimulants are substances or microorganisms that enhance plant growth when applied in small amounts by increasing the nutrient absorbency rate of plants without any adverse effect on the plants. It helps the plant to tolerate biotic stress and also increases crop productivity.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the biostimulants market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in the biostimulants market.



The regions covered in the biostimulants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The chemical origin of biostimulants includes natural and biosynthetic biostimulants.Biosynthetic biostimulants are defined as the microorganisms that are applied to plants for the purpose of enhancing their abiotic stress tolerance, nutrition efficiency, and quality traits.



The main active ingredients of biostimulants are humic acid, fulvic acid, amino acids, protein hydrolysates, seaweed extracts, and other active ingredients. The various applications of biostimulants are foliar, soil, seed, and other applications.



The growth of sustainable agriculture is expected to drive the growth of the biostimulant market.There is an increased focus on sustainable agriculture due to deteriorating factors such as soil degradation, water scarcity, climate change, and also the burden of producing high crop yields to meet the demand.



In sustainable agriculture, the use of artificial products like fertilizers and pesticides is prohibited since it degrades soil and harms the environment.Biostimulants, on the other hand, increase the simulation power of the plants to absorb nutrients and help in handling biotic stress.



For instance, the United Nations’ sustainable development goals for 2030 have a special focus on sustainable agriculture.The use of biostimulants to grow crops free of pesticides and fertilizers also helps in growing crops under unusual conditions.



The use of biostimulants helps grow various crops under stress conditions, supporting sustainable agriculture and thereby driving the biostimulant market.



Uncertainty about the legal framework for biostimulants is expected to hinder the biostimulant market.Documentation on the labelling and efficacy of biostimulants is not available, and definitions of biostimulants are different worldwide.



For instance, the US and Europe lack a specific biostimulant regulatory framework. The Europe has published the new European Fertilizer Regulation (EC) No. 2019/1009 that includes a biostimulants definition and a regulatory path for registrations of such products across the EU states. Moreover, the EU regulation is expected to become effective in 2022 and new standards for processes and methods are expected to be developed in the next few years. Thus, an uncertain legal framework hinders the biostimulant market.



Companies in the biostimulant market are coming up with innovative products to meet the demand and requirements of the customers and have an edge over their competitors.Mostly, start-ups are entering the market with new products.



For example, in June 2022, a Spanish provider of biostimulation and sustainable crop nutrition introduced Biimore, an innovative biostimulant globally.It is made from specific and sustainable plant fermentation process from a combination of L-? amino acids, vitamins, sugars and traces of other natural compounds that are not found in any other biostimulant on the market.



It improves yield and harvest quality parameters at ultra-low doses.In addition, in September 2022, Evonik Industries, a German specialty chemicals company commenced the development of an innovative biostimulant that reduces fertilizer use by half and keeps 93% of the yields.



This is expected to be launched during 2025-2027.



In November 2022, J.M. Huber Corporation, a US-based chemical manufacturing company acquired Biolchim Group for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition strengthens the vision of Huber to be a leading sustainable, high-performing agricultural products worldwide. Biolchim Group is an Italian manufacturer of a complete range of specialty plant nutrition and biostimulants.



The countries covered in the biostimulants market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The biostimulants market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides biostimulant market statistics, including biostimulant industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a biostimulant market share, detailed biostimulant market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the biostimulant industry. This biostimulants market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

