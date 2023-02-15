VertexGraph Introduces Zero Trust Network Access 2.0 (ZTNA 2.0) Private File Sharing

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, VertexGraph is introducing its Zero Trust Network Access 2.0 (ZTNA 2.0) private file sharing capabilities.

VertexGraph provides businesses with a secure and efficient way to share their on-premises or cloud files without the need for syncing. The solution offers various sharing options, including public links, folder/file sharing, and the ability to invite users to upload. The solution also supports large files and provides email notifications for downloads or changes to shared files.

One of the key capabilities offered by the platform is its built-in data leak protection. Granular share permissions, such as controls for download, are enforced on top of existing NTFS and native permissions.

In addition, the platform applies a ZTNA 2.0 approach, continuously authenticating and inspecting requests even after a user is authenticated for the first time and granted a connection. Scenario-based access control restricts share access based on location, time, and other criteria, and smart alerts help to quickly identify leaks should they occur.

The platform is easy to set up and non-intrusive, since the ZTNA 2.0 approach eliminates the need to punch holes in firewalls. There's no need for sync, and the platform integrates with existing IT infrastructure, including Active Directory and NTFS permissions.

VertexGraph is committed to providing businesses with secure and efficient solutions for their file-sharing needs. With VertexGraph's ZTNA 2.0 private file sharing, businesses can now share their files with confidence, knowing that their data is protected at all times.

About VertexGraph:

VertexGraph provides a seamless hybrid work experience, with unified and secure access to on-premises and cloud resources (files, applications, remote desktops, user directories), no matter where work happens. The plug-and-play solution non-intrusively integrates with existing resources and applies Zero Trust Network Access 2.0 (ZTNA 2.0) for protection. By replacing legacy policies and rules with smart scenario-based access control, VertexGraph helps organizations achieve a hybrid working environment where security is no longer a burden. Find out more at https://vertexgraph.com.

