Marisa A. Edmund Named One of the Top 100 Individuals Driving Photonics Technology Forward

BARRINGTON, N.J., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marisa A. Edmund, Chairman of the Board and Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of Edmund Optics®, was selected to be included in Electro Optics' inaugural edition of The Photonics100, a group of people honored by Europa Science, a publishing company serving the science and technology sector, as the most innovative individuals in the industry.

The list, which was compiled by the editorial team from nominations from readers, honors the people who are at the forefront of photonics progress. Marisa was recognized for her contribution, not only to Edmund Optics, but to the future of the entire photonics industry. She established the Advancing Women in Optics Scholarship at the University of Arizona, advocates for various Women in Optics groups, and promotes other diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives both inside and outside of the company. Marisa also originated Edmund Optics' Educational Outreach program, which visits schools and other STEM events to share the wonderful world of optics with students. These initiatives are growing our industry and driving it to become more diverse and inclusive.

Marisa is a third-generation owner of Edmund Optics and has over 25 years of professional contribution to the photonics industry as a global leader in direct marketing, sales, organizational development, and strategic planning. Her specialty is in global communications, human resources, integration of acquired companies, and expanding into emerging markets.

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets, including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense, since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs approximately 1,250 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

Contact Information:

Monica Hutchinson

Assistant Digital Marketing Manager

press@edmundoptics.com

1-800-363-1992



Related Images











Image 1: Marisa A. Edmund





Marisa Edmund was selected to be included in Electro Optics' inaugural edition of The Photonics100, a group of people honored by Europa Science as the most innovative individuals in the industry.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment