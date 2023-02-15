GrowTal Achieves 121% Growth Year over Year Due to Increased Demand For Freelance Marketing Support

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowTal , the marketplace for hiring top-level marketing professionals most quickly and efficiently, today announced that it has achieved a 121% growth in 2022 compared to 2021. The new milestone is due largely to the company seeing growing requests for freelance marketers.

“GrowTal was developed during the pandemic as remote work was booming. As GrowTal has proven, the marketplace provides a dynamic, fast, and economical solution for any remote business talent needs,” said Bryan Karas, Founder and CEO of GrowTal. “With GrowTal’s ongoing revenue growth and its launch of accelerator packages, GrowTal's mission is clear: make it fast and easy for businesses of any size to gain access to top-quality freelance talent without having to go through traditional recruiting methods or pay expensive salaries and recruitment fees. By leveraging GrowTal’s existing network of vetted professionals, companies can easily find skilled workers quickly that meet their exact needs at an affordable rate.”

GrowTal is an on-demand freelance platform that allows companies to find and hire remote freelancers. GrowTal’s services are suitable for both large companies looking for full-time employees and small businesses that need occasional assistance with specific tasks. It offers competitive rates coupled with the flexibility of hiring talent from anywhere in the world on an “as-needed” basis.

Led by Karas, and with support from GrowTal Head of Growth Chris King Wong, and GrowTal Marketing & Operations Manager Sarah Little, GrowTal’s growth was due to the team being hyper focused on servicing the platform’s existing customer base when the economy took a turn. Because of this pivot, GrowTal saw an increase in their billings per customer while new inbound sales slowed in Q3. Among others, GrowTal’s customers in 2022 included Acorn Influence, BoomerBaby, Nested Naturals, and Claimfound.

“The GrowTal team has been instrumental in helping our business develop and execute critical marketing activities – from email marketing and automation to branding and digital advertising - each expert we work with is highly professional with deep expertise in their field. We are grateful to have found a trusted partner in GrowTal,” said Jennifer Paaske, Customer Success at BoomerBaby.

Additionally, GrowTal launched a new Accelerator Packages program designed to help businesses quickly find the perfect remote freelancer for specific services. As part of the GrowTal Accelerators Packages (or GAPs), the company provides 40 different types of support ranging from Sales Strategy Consultation, Marketing Strategy Consultation, Sales Email Template Development, and more.

By utilizing these GAPs, businesses of any size will be able to simply add to cart and solve their needs! The packages are designed to help businesses build the foundation for their marketing efforts such as developing their brand identity, ensuring their website is optimized, building out their emails and automations, 1:1 sales and marketing strategy sessions, and more.

“I have been working with GrowTal since 2020 and they have been a vital partner in my growth as a freelancer. They have taken great care to learn about my abilities and match me with the businesses that best fit my skill set. I work on a handful of projects via GrowTal, mostly on an ongoing basis where I have been able to integrate within client team's and execute as an extension of the work they are already doing. Freelancing was very daunting before GrowTal, now I couldn't see myself doing anything else,” said Sean Winnett, GrowTal Paid Media Expert.

GrowTal is the go-to talent marketplace for hiring remote top marketing experts in the most simplified way. GrowTal connects companies with top marketing talent without costly recruiting efforts or the risk and commitment that comes with traditional hiring practices. The GrowTal platform finds, evaluates, and connects independent contractors who provide marketing and other professional services with clients and organizations seeking their expertise.



Founded in 2019, GrowTal is led by its founder Bryan Karas, a former Facebook executive and current CEO of digital marketing agency Playbook Media . GrowTal is headquartered in Los Angeles and is backed by private investors. For more information, visit GrowTal.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

