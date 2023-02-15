Red8 Recognized on CRN’s 2023 MSP 500 List

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red8, the industry expert in architecting modern infrastructure, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Red8 to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2023. CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.



MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

“Red8 is proud to be named to the CRN MSP 500 list this year,” said Frank Wiacek, President and CEO of Red8. “Our team is fully dedicated to being the go-to partner for solving complex IT challenges for our clients. We are the trusted advisor providing hands-on technology expertise, guidance, and resources that help businesses achieve their goals.”

“Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success.”



The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Red8

Red8, a wholly owned subsidiary of Insight Investments Holdings, LLC, is an IT solutions provider dedicated to solving critical business challenges and creating strategic value through modern technology solutions and processes. Recognized for its engineering excellence and consulting leadership, Red8 is a trusted partner to many of the nation’s largest corporations - delivering comprehensive technology solutions around security, analytics, cloud and automation, endpoint, device life cycle services, and data center infrastructure, delivered through consulting and managed services.

Visit: www.red8.com.

