Cirrus Data Reaches Milestone of Over an Exabyte of Block Data Migrated

SYOSSET, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirrus Data Solutions (“CDS”), the market leader in block data mobility technology and services, today announced that organizations globally have trusted Cirrus Data to migrate over an exabyte of mission-critical block data. Additionally, Cirrus Data reported that 2022 was a record year for the company, with bookings nearly doubling for the full year and profitability reaching new levels.



“2022 was a tremendous year for Cirrus Data. We delivered important new technology, expanded our market share, grew our team, and bolstered the company’s financial strength,” said Wayne Lam, Chairman and CEO of Cirrus Data Solutions. "Organizations worldwide are taking advantage of the efficiencies and performance delivered by new storage architectures. Cirrus Data is honored that these businesses entrust our solutions to migrate their mission-critical block data. Our patented solutions make it seamless for even the world’s largest enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by unlocking data mobility, which drives meaningful business outcomes for our customers.”

2022 Company Highlights:

Data Mobility Milestone of Over an Exabyte of Data Migrated: Businesses started taking advantage of advanced storage architectures like hybrid cloud for their data. As these technologies have evolved, more businesses have migrated their mission-critical block data. Cirrus Data is proud to have migrated over an exabyte of block data to new storage platforms.

Businesses started taking advantage of advanced storage architectures like hybrid cloud for their data. As these technologies have evolved, more businesses have migrated their mission-critical block data. Cirrus Data is proud to have migrated over an exabyte of block data to new storage platforms. New Data Mobility as-a-Service Offerings : Cirrus Migrate Cloud integrates with all the major public clouds. Businesses can purchase data migration capacity directly through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) marketplace. A similar offering will be available soon from the Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud marketplaces.

: Cirrus Migrate Cloud integrates with all the major public clouds. Businesses can purchase data migration capacity directly through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) marketplace. A similar offering will be available soon from the Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud marketplaces. Record Level Business Activity: Fiscal 2022 bookings nearly doubled from the 2021 level. The company also reached a new record for profitability further increasing its financial strength.

Fiscal 2022 bookings nearly doubled from the 2021 level. The company also reached a new record for profitability further increasing its financial strength. Acceleration from the European Region: Order activity from the region was a meaningful contributor to 2022 overall bookings, with new customers and channel partners contributing to growth. Additionally, one of the world’s largest financial institutions selected Cirrus Data as part of their permanent storage infrastructure. With the new Cirrus Data Migration-as-a-Service solution, the worldwide organization will have access to data mobility.

Order activity from the region was a meaningful contributor to 2022 overall bookings, with new customers and channel partners contributing to growth. Additionally, one of the world’s largest financial institutions selected Cirrus Data as part of their permanent storage infrastructure. With the new Cirrus Data Migration-as-a-Service solution, the worldwide organization will have access to data mobility. New Customer Support Center: Cirrus Data introduced its new Customer Center in response to the growth of its global customer base. The new online center provides basic and premium support services to customers 24x7x365.



In addition, Cirrus Data made several key appointments during the year to support its continued growth.

Alan Sharpe was promoted to Vice President of Sales for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Mr. Sharpe joined Cirrus Data in 2019 with extensive experience leading regional sales operations. He was instrumental in building the team and driving the revenue growth of the EMEA region in 2022.

Mr. Sharpe joined Cirrus Data in 2019 with extensive experience leading regional sales operations. He was instrumental in building the team and driving the revenue growth of the EMEA region in 2022. Stephen Pelletier joined Cirrus Data to lead its Cloud Business Development. As the new Executive Director of Cloud Business Development, Mr. Pelletier brings over 20 years of experience building successful technology businesses.

As the new Executive Director of Cloud Business Development, Mr. Pelletier brings over 20 years of experience building successful technology businesses. Alan Chen was named Senior Director of Customer Support. Mr. Chen has more than 30 years of senior global experience running enterprise support operations.

Mr. Chen has more than 30 years of senior global experience running enterprise support operations. Gareth Donald was promoted to Director of Sales for Asia Pacific, Japan, South Africa, and India. Mr. Donald joined Cirrus Data in 2019, helping expand the market for Cirrus Data in Asia Pacific, South Africa, and India.

Mr. Donald joined Cirrus Data in 2019, helping expand the market for Cirrus Data in Asia Pacific, South Africa, and India. Mark Johnston joined Cirrus Data as the Executive Director of Global Alliances. Mr. Johnston has a distinguished career working with Global Systems Integrators and technology companies.

Mr. Johnston has a distinguished career working with Global Systems Integrators and technology companies. Jocelyn Philbrook was appointed Vice President of Marketing. Ms. Philbrook has nearly 25 years of experience assisting global technology organizations to capitalize on their innovation leadership.

“As a leader in a rapidly expanding market, it’s important for us to continue to expand our leadership team with innovative and experienced leaders that have a strong track record of building successful organizations,” said Ron Croce, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing. “We believe this combination of talent, product innovation, and opportunity will enable Cirrus Data to continue to lead this explosive market.”

About Cirrus Data

Cirrus Data Solutions Inc. (CDS) is a market leader in block data mobility technology and services. The company distributes its solutions through systems integrators, managed service providers, channel resellers, and partners, including HPE, IBM, Dell Technologies, Microsoft Azure, AWS, Oracle Cloud, Hitachi, NetApp, Pure Storage, Infinidat, AEBS, AHEAD, CDW, ConvergeOne, Logicalis, SHI, Park Place, Presidio, ePlus, Insight, Computacenter, Sirius, WWT and many others.

Cirrus works closely with Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), including Accenture, HCL, TCS, Capgemini, and others. The company's flagship Mobility-as-a-Service offering, Cirrus Migrate Cloud, is available on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, Microsoft Azure Marketplace, and Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

CDS is headquartered in Syosset, New York, and has support centers in Dublin, Ireland, and Nanjing, China, with sales and support offices in Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Dallas, Denver, London, Melbourne, Munich, and Tampa. For more information, visit CDS online at www.cirrusdata.com.

