Innosphere Ventures, Colorado BioScience Association, and Colorado BioScience Institute Announce 2023 Colorado Life Sciences Incubation Program

Denver, Colorado, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENVER, February 15, 2023 — Innosphere Ventures, Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA), and Colorado BioScience Institute (The Institute) today announced the second year of a comprehensive incubation program for life sciences startups with support from the State of Colorado. The Colorado Life Sciences Incubation Program offers startups that are developing or commercializing technologies, products, devices, and life-saving breakthroughs the combined expertise and insights of the three organizations.

“Colorado’s life sciences innovation ecosystem is growing rapidly due to the deep collaborations in the state, and the Colorado Life Sciences Incubation Program is designed to accelerate the strength of our state’s startups, said Mike Freeman, Innosphere Ventures CEO. “We see startup growth as an essential component of elevating Colorado to elite status in life sciences.”

Participants will access Innosphere’s leading incubation program for entrepreneurs, CBSA’s resources and programming, which are designed to build a collaborative environment and supportive business climate for life sciences innovation, and The Institute’s expertise in programs that advance life sciences careers. The program is designed for technical founders, startups from federal labs, university startups, and physician-entrepreneurs who are in pre-seed or seed stage, launching a medical device, digital health, diagnostic, biotech, or pharmaceutical company, and seeking expert help in driving their innovation to market.

Recent successes achieved by the 2022 cohort include:

Vitro3D closed an oversubscribed pre-seed funding round and was named to the Colorado Inno Top Companies to Watch list.

RedDrop Dx closed a pre-seed funding round in January 2023 and received an Advanced Industries Accelerator Grant from OEDIT in 2022.

DenTriage was a winner in the 2022 Prime Health Innovation Challenge, receiving funding and a pilot opportunity with a premier Colorado health institution.

"The companies in this incubator are at the forefront of life sciences innovation,” said Kevin Noble, Program Director, Colorado Life Sciences Incubation Program, Innosphere Ventures. “Their cutting-edge technologies and breakthroughs have the potential to change the way we approach healthcare and improve the lives of millions."

Ten Colorado-based companies accepted into the 2023 program will receive a discount on the program’s total cost, thanks to an Advanced Industries Business Accelerator Grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT).

“Colorado BioScience Association and Colorado BioScience Institute applaud the success of the Colorado Life Sciences Incubation Program’s 2022 cohort and look forward to supporting startups in our ecosystem with the 2023 program,” said Elyse Blazevich, Colorado BioScience Association and Colorado BioScience Institute President & CEO. “We thank our partners at OEDIT for recognizing the future impact of a comprehensive incubation program for life sciences startups and for supporting the program with an Advanced Industries Business Accelerator Grant.”

The comprehensive, 12-month program kicks off with a cohort-based model and includes Innosphere’s incubation program for entrepreneurs with personalized support from a dedicated Innosphere Ventures Client Director, who brings an outstanding track record of startup and product commercialization success, annual membership in CBSA, and fully funded participation in The Institute’s Foundations of Leadership Program. Applications for the program are due by March 17.

About Innosphere Ventures

Innosphere Ventures accelerates the success of science and technology-based startups through its unique accelerator and commercialization programs, specialized laboratory facilities, and venture capital fund. Innosphere has supported founders and CEOs building high-tech companies for 24 years and is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with a strong mission to grow the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. https://innosphereventures.org/

About Colorado BioScience Association

Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA) creates co-opportunity for the Colorado life sciences community. CBSA champions a collaborative life sciences ecosystem and advocates for a supportive business climate. From concept to commercialization, member companies and organizations drive global health innovations, products and services that improve and save lives. The association leads Capital and Growth, Education and Networking, Policy and Advocacy, and Workforce Cultivation to make its members stronger, together. Learn more: cobioscience.com

About Colorado BioScience Institute

Colorado BioScience Institute cultivates and diversifies Colorado’s life sciences workforce, from classroom, to campus, to career. The Institute team nurtures an early love of science with STEM education, engages students and teachers through hands-on experiences, and empowers employees with professional development. The Institute’s leadership in widening the life sciences talent pipeline supports the state’s economic growth, builds a skilled, diverse workforce to advance health innovation, and elevates people with purpose-driven, high-paying jobs. Learn more: cobioinstitute.org

Attachments