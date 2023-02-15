Muscular Dystrophy Association and Buffalo Bills Running Back Nyheim Hines Launch Nation's Largest St. Patrick’s Day Fundraising Campaign

New York, NY, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today launched the nation's largest St. Patrick's Day fundraising campaign, MDA Shamrocks. Thousands of retail locations across the country will be raising funds to empower the lives of children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases to benefit the organization’s mission. Funds raised go towards accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of families who live with a neuromuscular disease. To find a participating retailer, donate, or to become a participating retailer, visit: MDA Shamrocks.

To launch the campaign, MDA names Buffalo Bills Running Back Nyheim Hines its 2023 MDA National Spokesperson to generate awareness and raise critical funds for the neuromuscular disease community. With family members who live or have lived with muscular dystrophy, Hines has been a longtime supporter of MDA through the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign and other MDA events.

"It’s an honor to continue raising awareness for the MDA Shamrocks campaign as the 2023 MDA National Spokesperson,” said Nyheim Hines, running back for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. “The Muscular Dystrophy Association’s mission is deeply personal for my family. As I watch my mother live with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, I see that being a part of the MDA community comes with incredible support and hope for families for new treatments, better care, and a brighter future. When we unite our voices, we can save lives. As I continue to say, ‘Together we fight!’"

Throughout February and March, retailers will either give customers the ability to round up their purchase or donate $1, $5 or a larger contribution as part of the MDA Shamrocks campaign. Customers who donate can write their names on the iconic paper Shamrock (pinup) to be displayed in stores, showing support for MDA’s mission to empower the people they serve to live longer, more independent lives.

"For more than four decades, the MDA Shamrocks campaign has raised over $343 million dollars and funded innovative research, care and life-changing experiences such as MDA Summer Camp,” said Jeremy Kraut-Ordover, Chief Development Officer, MDA. “We are extremely grateful for the generosity of retailers who partner with us year after year, and their loyal customers, who empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives."

MDA thanks key partners for their past and continued support of the MDA Shamrocks campaign including CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Applebee's, Discount Drug Mart, Energy North Group, Fareway Stores, Inc., Fastlane Convenience Stores, Fastrip, Festival Foods, Florida Turnpike Services, Haffner's Energy, Hardee’s Paradigm Investment Group, Jackson Bevco, Jay Petroleum (Pak A Sak), KFC – SRG, KFC PAK Foods, Kwik Fill Fleet Fueling, Marketplace Foods, New York Community Bancorp, Inc., Price Chopper Supermarkets-Market 32, Sampson-Bladen Oil Company, Inc – Han-Dee Hugo’s., Shaw's, Speedee Mart, Superior Grocers, Team Schostak, Whitehead Oil Company - U-stop Convenience Shops, and more.

View Public Service Announcements for MDA Shamrocks here: :30 :15

here: :30 :15 View Platinum Marcom/AMCP award winning Public Service Announcements by MDA National Spokesperson Nyheim Hines here: https://www.psadirect.com/client/MDA/

Additional Shamrocks Fundraising Engagement

Longstanding partners at the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) and Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) are once again supporting the mission by participating in MDA Shamrocks selling shamrocks at schools, in the local community, at branch and chapter meetings, and at fundraising events across the country. MDA is thankful for the support of NALC and DECA throughout the year.

The MDA Let’s Play gaming community is also engaging in the MDA Shamrocks campaign with a virtual fundraiser. Limited time rewards designed by community members will be available for all donors and fundraisers. Link to more information here: https://tiltify.com/mda/shamrocks-2023.

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Attachments