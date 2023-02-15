Elektrofi Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Greg DeFilippis as Chief Business Officer and Paulette Gangemi as Chief Human Resources Officer

Greg DeFilippis steps into the CBO role after 20 years of diversified business development experience, most recently as CBO of Halozyme



Paulette Gangemi brings more than two decades of expertise leading HR teams in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elektrofi, a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on drug formulation and delivery innovations, today announced the appointment of pharmaceutical and medical device expert Greg DeFilippis as Chief Business Officer. Mr. DeFilippis previously served as Senior Vice President, CBO of Halozyme and as CBO at Elektrofi will support business development, collaborations and corporate strategy in the company’s new phase of growth.

Elektrofi also announced that it has appointed Paulette Gangemi as Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Gangemi will leverage her vast knowledge of Human Resources and leading company-wide transformations in her new role.

“I am thrilled to welcome two new executives that each bring extensive knowledge and background in the biotech industry to our senior leadership and growing team,” said Chase Coffman, CEO and Co-Founder of Elektrofi. “Greg’s impressive history in drug delivery and forging new strategic partnerships will be instrumental in the growth of Elektrofi as we prepare for clinical trials and potential partnerships, while I am confident that with Paulette on board, our team will be well equipped to double our headcount of team members dedicated to our mission of redefining the delivery of biologics.”

Mr. DeFilippis added, “Elektrofi is at a pivotal time in its growth and is preparing to transition from a preclinical company to a clinical stage company. I am excited to build on the remarkable accomplishments the Elektrofi team have achieved and to ensure that Elektrofi’s business moves in stride with its advancing science.”

Mr. DeFilippis most recently served as the Senior Vice President, CBO of Halozyme, where he was responsible for business development, alliance management and project management. Prior to Halozyme, he was the Senior Vice President, Device Business and Alliances at Antares Pharma managing combination drug-device business development, alliance management, product development engineering and project management. Over the course of his career, Mr. DeFilippis has held increasing roles of responsibility in business development, technical operations, supply chain and continuous improvement at biotech and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies including Teva Pharmaceuticals, Barr Laboratories, Pliva, Actavis, and Alpharma. He holds a B.S. in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Virginia Tech and an MBA in Finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Ms. Gangemi joins Elektrofi with 20 years of experience leading Human Resources teams in the high-science biopharmaceutical and energy industries. Most recently, she led Employee Relations and Employment Practices at Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., during their transformation into a global oncology company. She was previously the regional head of HR for ThermoFisher Scientific’s Pharmaceutical Services division and also served as Head of HR for the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, a Department of Energy National Lab operated by Princeton University. She holds a master’s degree in Labor and Management Relations from Rutgers University and a B.A. from Green Mountain College in Vermont.

Ms. Gangemi added, “Elektrofi has built an incredible team of biologics and drug delivery experts. I look forward to applying my experience to support Elektrofi’s mission to transform the drug delivery paradigm and build a strong company culture in which every member of our team has the tools they need to contribute to that mission.”

About Elektrofi

Elektrofi is a biotechnology company focused on improving administration for a wide range of medicines including monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and other large molecule drugs. Its breakthrough formulation platform enables stabilized, highly concentrated formulations for subcutaneous administration. The company is using this technology to transform therapies that are administered intravenously, and to enhance injectable products by reducing the volume and frequency of dosing. Elektrofi partners with pharmaceutical companies to jointly develop patient-friendly delivery solutions. Headquartered in Boston, the company is shaping the future of biologics delivery. For more information, visit www.elektrofi.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Company Contact

Jason Norris

Co-Founder, Elektrofi

media@elektrofi.com