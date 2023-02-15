Matterport Launches Digital Pro to Reinvent Real Estate Marketing with New All-in-One Solution

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), today announced Digital Pro , an all-in-one marketing solution for real estate agents, available now in the United States. Digital Pro combines the innovation of Matterport’s 3D digital twin technology with integrated marketing and content production services to create the industry’s most affordable, comprehensive marketing package to help real estate professionals win more listings and sell homes faster. With a single appointment, Matterport will produce professional-grade HDR photos, a 2D floor plan, 3D tour, and a preview video for customers, all delivered within 1-2 business days at a low flat rate.



According to a recent trends report by the National Association of REALTORS® Research Group, 67% percent of home buyers consider floor plans useful in a listing1. Another poll found 89% consider 3D Virtual Tours as important to the buying process2. With Digital Pro, real estate professionals can produce all of the media assets needed to market, sell and promote their properties through a single partner. By offering a full suite of visual marketing tools in a simple package, agents can focus more on winning listings and selling homes faster, raising the bar for what buyers and sellers can expect from a home listing.

The innovation behind Digital Pro is Matterport’s state-of-the-art digital twins, which create the most accurate and immersive virtual homebuying experience on the market. Capturing each space in 4K 3D, a single digital twin can produce a floor plan, 3D virtual tour, and any number of HDR photos for every room, from any angle, at any time. With Digital Pro, any real estate professional can harness the power of digital twins in their marketing toolkit, allowing them to market more properties, more efficiently, and more easily, to the most interested buyers.

“Digital Pro addresses an important unmet need for our customers to make our industry-leading digital twin technology more affordable and accessible to every property listing. Digital Pro marks an important first step in realizing that vision,” said RJ Pittman, Chairman and CEO of Matterport. “Matterport is now your convenient, one-stop shop for all property marketing needs with a state of the art solution for every type of property that’s just a click away.”

“Our mission has always been to provide services that empower real estate professionals to offer a smoother buying and selling experience,” said Brian Balduf, Vice President, Services, Matterport. “Matterport is often thought of as a premium service most suited for commercial spaces or luxury listings. With Digital Pro, we’ve packaged the value that sellers and agents have come to expect from Matterport in a low cost offering fit for most listings.”

The Digital Pro package includes:

HDR Photos: From the digital twin, Professional Matterport Image Specialists compose the most stunning views of all the major selling points in the property.

From the digital twin, Professional Matterport Image Specialists compose the most stunning views of all the major selling points in the property. 3D Tour: An immersive 3D model enables prospective buyers and any of their friends and family to virtually tour the property from anywhere at any time, without ever having to leave the comfort of their own home or disrupt the seller or their plans.

An immersive 3D model enables prospective buyers and any of their friends and family to virtually tour the property from anywhere at any time, without ever having to leave the comfort of their own home or disrupt the seller or their plans. 2D Floor Plan: Dimensionally accurate, easy to view floor plans are automatically created from the visual and spatial data associated with the digital twin, presenting properties in a simple layout that helps illustrate flow.

Dimensionally accurate, easy to view floor plans are automatically created from the visual and spatial data associated with the digital twin, presenting properties in a simple layout that helps illustrate flow. Preview Video: A 10-15 second video provides a quick view of the property, ideal for promoting listings on social media or in advertising.

To learn more about Matterport’s Digital Pro offering, visit: http://www.matterport.com/digital-pro .

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at Matterport.com and visit our Discover page to browse a collection of digital twins captured by our customers.

©2023 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.