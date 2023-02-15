Airline Hydraulics Corp. Expands Its Phoenix Contact Sales Territory Into New England and Western New York

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airline Hydraulics Corporation (Airline), an elite distributor of Phoenix Contact products, announced today the expansion of its authorized sales territory to include Western New York and New England. Local industrial automation users will see increased Phoenix Contact product availability, application support, and access to Airline's eCommerce website, airlinehyd.com, for easy online ordering.

"Airline is one of our fastest-growing distributors, and its success can be attributed to several key factors," commented Jon Durand, Northeast Regional Sales Manager at Phoenix Contact USA. He explains, "They have a very competent sales and technical support staff always ready to support their customers and applications. In addition, Airline continues to invest heavily in maintaining a strong inventory position with our products, and they have a comprehensive website that enables them to support customers online."

Mark Steffens, Airline CEO, adds, "We do not take this lightly. Phoenix Contact is a first-in-class manufacturer, and we're honored by their decision to make us their lead automation partner throughout our entire marketplace. We will continue to do our job and expand our business with them."

The expansion is part of Airline's commitment to providing productivity and safety to all industries by specifying, stocking, and supporting cutting-edge technologies. Visit Airline's press room and watch the company's video announcement for more information.

About Airline

In business since 1949, Airline Hydraulics Corporation (Airline) continues to offer high-end components, engineered systems, and service & repair for all industries utilizing fluid power, automation, and machine safety technologies. As a value-add distributor, Airline specifies, stocks, and supports components from today's leading brands, including Bosch Rexroth, Phoenix Contact, Eaton, HYDAC, SKF/Lincoln, SMC, Omron, and hundreds of others. With sales locations established from Maine to South Carolina, Airline is committed to optimizing its customers' productivity and safety while thriving as a 100% employee-owned company.

Contact Information:

Olivia Lynch

Marketing Assistant

olynch@airlinehyd.com

267 541 1808



Airline Hydraulics Corp. Expands Its Phoenix Contact Sales Territory Into New England & Western NY





Industrial automation users will access a larger pool of Phoenix Contact products with local technical support.









