Momcozy’s Seamless Nursing Bra Recognized as a Top 3 Best Seller on Amazon

New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top North American maternity and baby brand Momcozy holds both the first and third position for top-selling items in the 'Maternity Nursing and Maternity Bras' category on Amazon. Including its Breastfeeding Seamless Nursing Bra just launched last year, the success on Amazon speaks to the 2+ million moms around the world that have put their trust in the brand.









Momcozy’s Seamless Nursing Bra became the 3rd ranked best seller on Amazon just 6 months after its launch





With its buttery soft and breathable fabric, Momcozy’s Seamless Nursing Bra brings next-level comfort to moms and mom-to-be. With no stitching or underwire, the bra conforms smoothly and naturally with the wearer’s body without being too tight, and is made of OEKO-TEX certified material so mom and baby don't have to worry about exposure to toxic materials. Likewise, the underside "W" structure along with 3D molded cups provide the necessary lift and structural support needed for any mom’s breasts to help prevent soreness and sagging. With its flexible material, the wireless bra offers comfort and support through a mom's nursing journey, adapting to her ever-changing shape at every stage.









Momcozy Seamless Nursing Bra





The comfortable and supportive bra was also designed for convenience, a must for any nursing mom. The one-handed breastfeeding clasp and adjustable shoulder straps make breastfeeding a breeze whenever mom’s baby is hungry. Not just limited to nursing, wearers can also use it as a maternity bra, pregnancy sleep bralette, or even as an everyday bra.

On the other hand, Momcozy's Hands-free Pumping Bra has held the top position in its category since 2020, reflecting moms’ continued trust in the brand’s products, years after their initial launch. Based on its deep understanding of customers and R&D strength, Momcozy launched its Seamless Nursing Bra in January of 2022, quickly taking the 3rd position on Amazon’s list in just 6 months.

“Like all our products, we designed our Seamless Nursing Bra to empower the moms who wear it, by giving them the best in comfort and convenience,” said Momcozy representative Fiona. “The fact that moms everywhere are choosing it as one of their top choices validates us in our mission to be the ultimate partner for mothers everywhere, and motivates us to continue putting forth our very best for our customers moving forward.”

About Momcozy

Momcozy strives to be the best companion for moms through pregnancy and early motherhood. The brand is an ideal choice for Gen Z and millennial moms, offering a wide range of products covering nursing, clothing and textile, FMCG, security, and more to make pregnancy and early motherhood a more cozy and convenient experience.

Among Momcozy’s products, its wearable breast pump is the best-selling electric breast pump in North America, and several of its popular and classic products including its nursing bras have been recognized as online bestsellers several years in a row.

Through cozy designs born from love and continuous innovation, Momcozy brings a much simpler, relaxed, and more comfortable experience to moms globally, from pregnancy through early motherhood.