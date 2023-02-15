CareCloud Revolutionizing Healthcare Delivery with Groundbreaking Digital Health Solutions at American Telemedicine Association Conference

SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced it will be exhibiting its digital health solutions in booth 1007 at the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) Annual Conference & Expo. The conference will take place from March 4-6, 2023, and is referred to by ATA as the largest gathering of stakeholders focused on advancing telehealth.



In 2022, CareCloud cemented its position as a leading provider of digital health solutions by introducing CareCloud Wellness, a comprehensive digital health suite aimed at revolutionizing the way healthcare is delivered. This innovative suite has quickly become a go-to choice for healthcare providers seeking to modernize their operations and improve patient outcomes, making CareCloud a leader in the digital health space.

CareCloud Wellness includes a chronic care management service, which helps providers care for patients with chronic conditions through remote monitoring and secure communication. With remote patient monitoring (RPM), healthcare providers can monitor patients' data from anywhere at any time, and receive alerts about changes in a patient’s condition that may require immediate attention. This helps detect potential health concerns before they escalate, and empowers patients to take an active role in their care and manage their health information on their own terms. These digital health solutions are engineered to be flexible, secure, and user-friendly, providing healthcare providers with the necessary tools to offer top-notch care to their patients, while also empowering patients to take control of their health and well-being.

CareCloud Wellness seamlessly integrates with CareCloud LIVE, the company's secure and HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform, to provide a comprehensive solution for remote patient care. CareCloud LIVE enables healthcare providers to offer personalized care to their patients from anywhere, using a secure video conferencing system. This telehealth platform is designed to help improve patient outcomes, reduce infectious diseases, and improve access to care for patients living in rural or remote areas. By combining the power of CareCloud Wellness with CareCloud LIVE, healthcare providers can now deliver care in a more efficient, effective, and accessible manner, improving the overall health outcomes for their patients.

“Digital health and telemedicine have proven to be game-changers in the healthcare industry, offering patients the convenience and accessibility they need in today's fast-paced world,” said Dr. Iram Fatima, CareCloud’s chief operating officer for electronic health records and digital health. “At CareCloud, our mission is to provide innovative solutions to the industry's most pressing challenges. We're proud to be showcasing our state-of-the-art telehealth and digital health solutions at ATA, which are designed to address the inefficiencies and limitations of traditional healthcare systems. With our comprehensive platform, healthcare providers can deliver better care, improve patient outcomes, and enhance the overall healthcare experience.”

For more information about CareCloud's comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions, visit carecloud.com/solutions, or stop by the CareCloud booth during the ATA conference.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

CareCloud

bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Asher Dewhurst

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries:

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudPR@westwicke.com