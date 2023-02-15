Anisotropic Conductive Films Market to reach US$ 4.9 billion by the end of 2033, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global anisotropic conductive film market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 2.7 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2033.



The increasing use of electronic devices such as television & monitors, smartphone & tablets, PCs & laptops, and smart wearables is increasing demand for anisotropic conductive films as it is widely used for display panels in the electronic industry.

The rising automotive industry is likely to create high demand for anisotropic conductive films. It is widely used in automotive manufacturing to reduce weight which is likely to help in improving the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Increasing investment in the automotive industry especially for electric vehicles to uplift the anisotropic conductive film market.

Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 4.9 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 6.2 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 140 Tables No. of Figures 114 Figures





Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global anisotropic conductive film market is projected to grow at 6.2% CAGR and reach US$ 4.9 billion by 2033

CAGR and reach by 2033 The market witnessed a 3.7% CAGR between 2018 to 2022

CAGR between 2018 to 2022 US is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2023–2033

between 2023–2033 North America is likely to represent 29.2% of the anisotropic conductive film market share

of the anisotropic conductive film market share Europe anisotropic conductive film market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period

during the forecast period China’s anisotropic conductive film market is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%

“Growing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles to Bolster the Utilization of Anisotropic Conductive Film” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Strategies

Manufacturers are investing heavily in research & development activities to discover new areas of applications for anisotropic conductive film. Also, manufacturers are also focusing on reducing the production cost of the anisotropic conductive film to increase sales and profit margins.

Market Titans

Showa Denko Materials

Dexerials Corporation

3M

H&S HighTech

U-PAK

AMADA WELD TECH

PVA TePla America

Henkal

Market Titans Key Strategies

Market leading players in the anisotropic conductive films market focus on establishing subsidiaries in developing nations to enhance their global presence. Manufacturers are also investing heavily in research and development for discovering new application areas of ACF and to gain high-profit margins. Companies are introducing adhesive films to support next-generation high-speed transmission such as 5G communication.

The rising disposable income and growing use of technology such as the internet of things (IoT), increasing investment in 5G technology, and digitalization coupled with the growing gaming industry have encouraged consumers to opt for smart electronic devices such as advanced laptops, smartphones, and many more devices. In addition, the growing IT sector is likely to increase the demand for electronic devices which will push the demand for anisotropic conductive films.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of anisotropic conductive films positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Anisotropic Conductive Film Industry Research

By Film Width : < 1.25 mm 1.25-2.0 mm 2.0 mm

By Connection Type : Chip-on-glass Chip-on-flex Chip-on-board Others

By Application : Televisions & Monitors Smartphones & Tablets PCs & Laptops Smart Wearables Vehicle Displays Others

By End-Users : Device OEMs Repairers

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Key Questions Covered in the Anisotropic Conductive Films Market Report

What is the projected value of the Anisotropic Conductive Films Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Anisotropic Conductive Films Market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the Anisotropic Conductive Films Market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Anisotropic Conductive Films Market during 2023 to 2033?

Which are the factors driving the Anisotropic Conductive Films Market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the Anisotropic Conductive Films Market during the forecast period?

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the anisotropic conductive films market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of film width (<1.25 mm, 1.25-2.0, and >2.0 mm), connection type (chip-on-glass, chip-on-flex, chip-on-board, and others), application (television & monitors, smartphones & tablets, PC’s & laptops, smart wearable, vehicle display, and others), end-user (device OEM’s and repairers) and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

