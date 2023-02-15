Global and Regional Automotive Integrated Antenna System Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2022-2023 & 2031: Demand for Permanent Internet Connection & Implementation of Antenna Farms Gaining Traction

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Integrated Antenna System Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Component, Antenna Type, Antenna Design, Connectivity, Frequency, Placement, Vehicle Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive integrated antenna system market is projected to reach $2,426.9 million by 2031 from $1,006.1 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.28% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

The growth in the automotive integrated antenna system market is expected to be driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Globally connected vehicles are moving the automotive industry into a new era. Vehicles are being deployed with extensive sensor platforms that generate vast amounts of data from different systems, such as LIDAR, telematics control units, or OBD-II interfaces. At the same time, the advent of 5G and underlying low latency, high bandwidth V2X technology is enabling dozens of new automotive use cases.

The automotive industry has been undergoing dynamic changes in recent years due to factors such as declining fuel prices, low industry growth rate, the emergence of electric and hybrid electric vehicles, improvement in automotive credit availability, aging vehicle fleet, and last but not least, the emergence of disruptive trends such as car sharing and ride-hailing services globally.

North America is currently one of the most competitive markets in the automotive integrated antenna system market. The North America region comprises the U.S. and Canada. The presence of technology providers, minimal miscalculations, product customization, and reduced production timescale are the primary driving factors of the North America automotive integrated antenna system market.

Industry Impacts

The automotive integrated antenna system market is driven by several factors, such as increasing production and sales of electric cars, growing implementation of 5G networks, and increasing demand for PMICs in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The gradual development in technological offerings is one such strategy adopted by major OEMs to gain significant market share in the established automotive markets. New applications, such as vehicle-to-everything (V2X), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), firmware-over-the-air (FOTA), diagnostics, real-time maps, etc., require a larger data flow in and out of a vehicle. As a result, the amount and variety of antennas have increased tremendously. For optimal performance of an antenna system, location and surrounding conditions are critical.

With more and more antennas being integrated into vehicles, finding suitable packaging and location solutions is becoming ever more of a challenge. There are many positions possible to place antennas on a vehicle, but not all are good for each type of car. For good reception of wireless systems, there are a number of factors to be considered.

Market Segmentation



Vehicle Type

The passenger vehicles segment accounts for largest share of the automotive integrated antenna system market. Rise in the sale of connected vehicles, passenger vehicles with infotainment systems, and autonomous vehicles is driving the segment growth.

Antenna Type

The planar antenna segment accounts for the largest share of the automotive integrated antenna system market. In automotive sensing applications, planar antennas are gaining popularity due to their low cost, low profile, and ease of integration with host systems.

Component

The telematics control unit segment accounts for highest share of the automotive integrated antenna system market.

Antenna Design

The Shark-Fin Antenna (Without TCU) segment accounts for the largest share of the automotive integrated antenna system market. These antennas are growing in popularity because they are more resilient, aesthetically pleasing, and functional.

Connectivity

The WiFi-Bluetooth segment accounts for the largest share of the automotive integrated antenna system market. The increase in the demand of wireless technology drives the WiFi-Bluetooth segment growth.

Frequency

The high frequency segment accounts for the largest share of the automotive integrated antenna system market due to an increase in shipment of the conventional and connected cars globally.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The top segment players who are leading the automotive integrated antenna system market include private companies that capture around 30% of the market share, whereas public companies in the market capture around 70% of the market share.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 231 Forecast Period 2022 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1006.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $2426.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

Increasing Sales of Electric and Autonomous Vehicles

Increasing Focus on Vehicle Safety

Growing Automotive Connectivity Services

Collision Warning

Connected Parking

Vehicle Management

Business Challenges

Conflict between Requirements for Smaller Device Size and Larger Antenna Bandwidth

Business Strategies

Product Development

Corporate Strategies

Partnerships, Joint Ventures, and Collaborations

Mergers and Acquisitions

Business Opportunities

Widescale Technological Advances

Rising Incorporation of Wireless Technology

Industry Outlook

Supply Chain Analysis

Standards for Vehicle Communication

Industry Trends

Demand for Permanent Internet Connection

Rise in Integration of Infotainment Systems

Implementation of Antenna Farm

Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Company Profiles

TE Connectivity

Ficosa International S.A.

Continental Automotive

Harada Industry Co. Ltd.

Taoglas

Denso Corporation

Kathrein Solutions GmbH

Rohde and Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Antcom Corporation

Laird Connectivity

AGC Automotive

ACE Technologies Corporation

FIAMM Componenti Accessori - F.C.A.

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Startups

Movandi Corporation

Metawave Corporation

Pivotal Commwar

Lunewave Inc.

Fractus Antennas S.L.

