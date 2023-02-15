Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Rises High as Diagnosis of Respiratory Conditions Becomes Imperative

London, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The onset of COVID-19 has profoundly affected many industries globally. The global medical oxygen concentrators market was no exception. Given the crucial nature of this industry’s services in offering lifesaving support and treatment solutions, and the lack of an adequate number of concentrators during the onset of this global pandemic has played a role in allowing for the further augmentation of the medical oxygen concentrators market. This occurred over a relatively brief timeline. Moreover, as per insights detailed in a comprehensive report by Fairfield Market Research, the steady increase in the prevalence of various respiratory disorders as well as a rise in the number of chronic diseases being treated globally due to many factors like higher pollution levels, are also major elements responsible for creating more growth opportunities for market players. This is expected to be the case over the forecast timeline, 2022 – 2029.

Insights into Segmental Analysis

The medical oxygen concentrators market is segmented by product, application, technology, and region. Based on product-wise market segmentation, the portable medical oxygen concentrators sub-segment is expected to index significant growth followed by the fixed medical oxygen concentrators sub-segment. This can be chalked up to the fact that portable concentrators are a more convenient, low-cost choice that can be used in either home, social, or commercial settings. With respect to application market segmentation, the home care sub-segment accounted for the majority market share. Based on technology, the continuous flow segment is expected to continue being the preferred treatment choice, generally needed at night for patients.

Insights into Regional Analysis

In addressing the regional analysis of this global market, it has been determined that Asia Pacific is expected to remain the dominant regional segment of the medical oxygen concentrators industry. Major factors contributing to this include increasing R&D efforts by industry players in this region, the overwhelming number of individuals present here, as well as the significant increase in average pollution levels in the region, which has been found to lead to several respiratory diseases. An increase in the number of tobacco smokers in this region is also expected to play a significant role in boosting regional growth opportunities for industry players in the medical oxygen concentrators market.

Key Players in Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market

Apart from Longfian Scitech Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., this report will also cover other prominent players in the medical oxygen concentrators market, particularly detailing their respective key strategic developments that lend a competitive edge. Some of the other major profiled companies include ResMed, Air Water Inc., BOC Healthcare (The Linde Group), Chart Industries, Teijin Limited, NIDEK Medical Products, Inogen, and Invacare Corporation.

Global Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market is Segmented as Below:

By Product

Portable medical oxygen concentrators

Fixed medical oxygen concentrators

By Application

Home Care

Non-Homecare

By Technology

Continuous flow

Pulse flow

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Product-Wise Analysis

Application-Wise Analysis

Technology-Wise Analysis

Region-Wise Analysis

Country-Wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis





