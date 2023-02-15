Global Cellulose Ether & Derivatives Market Size/Share Estimated to Surpass USD 12.79 Billion By 2030, With 9.5% CAGR Rise: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Cellulose Ether & Derivatives Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose, Methyl Cellulose, Hydroxyethyl Cellulose, Ethyl Cellulose); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global cellulose ether & derivatives market size & share was valued at USD 5.85 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.79 Billion By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

How Big is Cellulose Ether & Derivatives Market Size & Share?

Report Overview

Cellulose ether and derivatives are largely utilized in the construction industry. Cellulose ethers are defined as polymers that are derived from the chemical modification of cellulose. They perform different functions such as binding, water retention, thickening, and soil and redisposition. Due to its superb mechanical and physical properties, cellulose ethers are used in a variety of applications in many industries such as construction, pharmaceutical, personal care, food & beverages, and paints & coatings.

Other important properties of cellulose ethers include viscosity in solution, solubility, surface activity, and thermoplastic film characteristics, as well as stability against heat, biodegradation, hydrolysis, and oxidation. A surge in demand for cellulose ether and derivatives in the construction industry is anticipated to drive the cellulose ether and derivatives market size during the forecast period.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Ashland Global Holdings Inc

Colorcon

DKS Co. Ltd

Fenchem Biotek Ltd.

Hebei Jiahua Cellulose Co. Ltd.

J.M. Huber Corporation

J. RETTENMAIER SOHNE GmbH + Co KG

Lamberti S.p.A

LOTTE Fine Chemicals

Nouryon Chemical Holdings B.V

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

Shandong Head Co. Ltd

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd

The Dow Chemical Company

Zibo Hailan Chemical Co. Ltd

Market Dynamics

Key Growth Driving Factors

Rising use of cellulose ether & derivatives across various industries driving the market growth

These products are used in applications like cleaning agents, textiles, paper, paints, food production, and construction materials, which are fueling the market demand. Increasing use of cellulose ether & derivatives by the food and beverages industry in products such as sauces, sweeteners, baked foods, and creams is propelling the market growth. Rise in demand for these products in personal care products and the pharmaceutical industry is expected to create growth opportunities in the cellulose ether and derivatives market. Moreover, growing urbanization and industrialization globally accelerate the demand for cellulose ether & derivatives. In addition, the rising population, and increasing inclination toward sustainable products boost the cellulose ether and derivatives industry expansion.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Increasing demand for personal care products to boost the market expansion

Rising consumer awareness about personal care products such as beauty, personal care, and wellness in which cellulose ether is either used during production is expected to positively influence the market growth. Further, a surge in disposable income coupled with enhancing the standard of living, which has accelerated the demand for sustainable personal care products, is flourishing the cellulose ether and derivatives market demand.

Escalating investment in material innovation and technological developments is predicted to support the growth of the cellulose ether and derivatives market. Also, increasing demand for cellulose ether and derivatives from developing countries is likely to open up lucrative opportunities in the market throughout the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

Methyl Cellulose segment held the largest cellulose ether and derivatives market share

Based on type, the methylcellulose category dominated the market in 2021. Methyl cellulose ether is primarily used for commercial applications. Due to its characteristics, it is widely used in applications such as water solubility and excellent UV and solvent resistance. Is it utilized in the production of paints, dyes, inks, and adhesives. Also, growing investment in research and development, an increase in the disposable income of consumers, and technological advancements are expected to boost segment growth of the cellulose ether and derivatives market during the foreseen period.

Construction captured the greatest revenue share in 2021

On the basis of end-use, the construction category captured the major market share in 2021. Cellulose ether is used in the construction sector to improve mortar properties such as strength, water retention, processability, and consistency. Cellulose ether & derivatives are also employed in the production of paints and, coatings, and adhesives, among others. Further, the rising development of residential and commercial buildings and growing demand for sustainable products are the key market trends expected to bolster segment growth in the coming years.

Cellulose Ether & Derivatives Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 12.79 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 6.18 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 9.5% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Ashland Global Holdings, Inc, Colorcon, DKS Co. Ltd, Fenchem Biotek Ltd., Hebei Jiahua Cellulose Co., Ltd., J.M. Huber Corporation, J. RETTENMAIER SOHNE GmbH + Co KG, Lamberti S.p.A, LOTTE Fine Chemicals, Nouryon Chemical Holdings B.V, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Shandong Head Co., Ltd, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, The Dow Chemical Company, and Zibo Hailan Chemical Co., Ltd Segments Covered By Type, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options





Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share

By geography, in 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the cellulose ether and derivatives market owing to the surge in population and rise in industrialization. The presence of key market players, growing demand from the food and beverage industry, and the rise in the construction sector are the key factors contributing to the market growth in the region.

Furthermore, increasing innovation and technological developments are predicted to growth opportunities in the market. In addition, the increasing application of cellulose ether & derivatives in personal care products, textile, and pharmaceutical industries is estimated to positively influence the industry.

Browse the Detail Report “Cellulose Ether & Derivatives Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose, Methyl Cellulose, Hydroxyethyl Cellulose, Ethyl Cellulose); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cellulose-ether-derivatives-market

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Ashland announced the expansion of its production capabilities for its Benecel cellulose ethers in Belgium. The company expands its production by more than 50% by the year 2023 to serve the rising demand for cellulose ether & derivatives across nutrition and pharmaceuticals applications.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the cellulose ether & derivatives market report based on type, end-use, and region:

By Type Outlook

Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Hydroxypropyl Cellulose

Methyl Cellulose

Hydroxyethyl Cellulose

Ethyl Cellulose

By End Use Outlook

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Construction

Personal Care

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

